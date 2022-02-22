SKYPAD Announces Partnership With Saks OFF 5TH

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYPAD, a global leader in product performance analytics for retailers and brands, IS THRILLED to announced a new partnership with Saks OFF 5TH. Saks OFF 5TH now joins the leading network of SKYPAD retail partners. This partnership will significantly transform the way sales and inventory data is shared between Saks OFF 5TH and its vendor partners, delivering an optimal customer shopping experience.

SKYPAD x Saks OFF 5TH Reporting Platform. (PRNewswire)

Doing what it does best, SKYPAD will advance Saks OFF 5TH's current vendor selling data distribution process by leveraging automation and a self-serve reporting interface that meets the needs of brands and buyers alike. Eliminating the need to email manual reports or rely on limited metrics, the platform will repurpose time spent on selling distribution. SKYPAD will provide vendors product and location level insights with year-over-year comparison capabilities in a more effective and efficient, shared view, digital platform. This will result in more expedient insights, maximizing in-season opportunities, while synergizing relationships.

With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the shopping experience has had to greatly evolve to meet customers' needs. Now more than ever, retailers and vendor partners need access to data to evaluate performance and clearly identify opportunities, while minimizing potential risk. Leveraging the power of standardized information, both brands and buyers will gain invaluable insights that echo the voice of the consumer, driving proactive and confident action.

SKYPAD has always had a focused commitment to clients – To enhance speed, consistency, and accuracy of data sharing between merchants and their suppliers, ensuring consumers have access to the right product, at the right time, in the right location.

"As Saks OFF 5TH continues to experience significant growth, we are focused on increasing our digital capabilities to ensure we deliver a best-in-class customer experience," said Molly Taylor, Chief Merchant, Saks OFF 5TH. "We believe Skypad's innovative technology will provide a new level of insights between our dedicated merchant team and vendor partners further enhancing our ability to deliver a compelling assortment to our fashion-seeking customers."

Jay Hakami, CEO of SKYPAD, was thrilled about the partnership, commenting, "We are excited to partner with Saks OFF 5TH. This will be a huge step in bridging the data gap between Retailer and Supplier. All of Saks OFF 5TH's merchants and brand partners will now have the unique advantage of securely accessing holistic views of sell-through data from a single centralized source. Inevitably, this transparency will improve overall business performance, while strengthening the consumer experience."

About SKYPAD

Sky I.T. Group is the home of SKYPAD, a leading B2B SaaS platform, supporting the collaboration of the world's most recognizable brands with the top retailers across the globe. Leveraging automation and self-serve reporting, SKYPAD provides insights into product and location level trends that drive planning, forecasting, and supply chain decisions, refining the consumer shopping experience.

Today, SKYPAD services over 3,000 users, from 2,000+ brands across several industry verticals and geographic regions. Our client brand portfolio of industry leaders includes Gucci, Prada, Rag & Bone, Lucky Brand, Burberry, and L'Oréal. The SKYPAD retailer partner network includes Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

For more information, visit www.skyitgroup.com

(PRNewsfoto/Sky I.T. Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sky I.T. Group