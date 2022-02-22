THOUGHT INDUSTRIES NAMES DEBBIE SCHMIDT SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries , the world's #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), today announced it has named Debbie Schmidt senior vice president of sales. The global software sales veteran will focus on expanding Thought Industries global enterprise technology footprint as it continues to lead the evolution and adoption of the CLM category, which combines learning, development and customer experience to help customers, partners and professionals derive more value from every stage of the customer journey.

Schmidt has more than 25 years of sales leadership experience for organizations ranging from those in the internal training and education space to larger technology companies, including AI software platform provider PROS, and SaaS providers Solifi and SAP, where she served as global vice president of strategic sales for the HR line of business.

In addition to direct sales for Thought Industries, Schmidt will be responsible for building an alliance network that includes technology and implementation partners, with the goal of making it easier for customers to successfully use Thought Industries' technologies.

"I've known Debbie for decades and have seen firsthand her proven track record of success," said Robin Wadsworth, president, Thought Industries. "Her commitment to ensuring ongoing customer success is a perfect fit for what we're trying to do as a company, and what we're working to accomplish with customer learning management."

"I couldn't pass up the opportunity to join Thought Industries to help lead a movement to shape a new category that blends learning and technology," Schmidt said. "As a lifelong learner and someone who's dedicated their career to championing SaaS adoption, it's the perfect role for me. I'm excited to apply my decades of experience to helping chart the customer learning path for today's modern SaaS organizations. This isn't just about technology; it's about ensuring customers are getting the most out of their investments, and that organizations are in lockstep with their success."

Schmidt's appointment follows a successful 2021 for Thought Industries , which saw high double digit market growth, along with growing momentum and adoption of enterprise-scale customer learning platforms that enable organizations with complex products and training requirements to grow revenue, increase customer loyalty, and ensure customer success across industries.

