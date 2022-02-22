Tyra Biosciences to Participate in Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced that TYRA management will be participating in a corporate panel discussion at the Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place virtually March 7-9, 2022. Details are below:

Corporate Panel Details:

Targeted Oncology – Todd Harris , CEO of TYRA

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 , 9:10 am ET

A live webcast of the panel will be available on the Company's website at https://tyra.bio in the "For Investors" section.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. is a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. TYRA is using its proprietary SNÅP platform, which is optimized to enable rapid and precise refinement of structural design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots, in order to generate next-generation product candidates that are specifically designed to address acquired drug resistance and provide alternative treatment options. TYRA is initially focused on developing a pipeline of selective inhibitors of the Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) family members, which are altered in approximately 7% of all cancers. TYRA is advancing multiple product candidates toward the clinic including its lead product candidate TYRA-300, an FGFR3 inhibitor with an initial focus on patients with bladder cancer, and TYRA-200, an FGFR2 inhibitor with an initial focus on patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma who have developed drug resistance mutations from existing FGFR inhibitors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. TYRA cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. TYRA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of TYRA in general, see the risks described in our prior filings with the U.S. with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and any subsequent filings with the SEC.

