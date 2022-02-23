Arcadia to Share Best Practices for Transforming Healthcare and Life Sciences Through Massive Real-World Data at HIMSS22

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia (arcadia.io), the leading population health management and health intelligence platform, today announced it is hosting a full schedule of events at HIMSS22 that will focus on how the health data platform is fueling healthcare transformation at scale.

The HIMSS22 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, to be held in Orlando from March 14 to 18, is where professionals throughout the global health ecosystem connect for education, innovation, and collaboration. HIMSS members and healthcare professionals -- from CIOs and senior executives to providers and payers to IT consultants and entrepreneurs -- attend this influential conference and trade show to learn about the greatest challenges and opportunities facing the healthcare industry.

Hear from Arcadia customers in HIMSS General Education Sessions

Arcadia customers will share detailed case studies and lessons learned in HIMSS General Education Sessions.

Building ACO analytics: Identify Opportunities, Measurement, and ROI : Leaders from Summit Health will share their approach to implementing advanced analytics to drive value-based care (VBC) performance. Learn how they leveraged analytics to prioritize, execute, and measure data-driven initiatives for success under advanced payment models. Friday, March 18 ; 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET ; Room W307A; Session #299. Endorsed by HIMSS CIO Experience.





Harnessing Data to Advance Quality of Care: Frederick Health explains how they invested in data governance, data aggregation, and analytics to drive population health initiatives. Learn how effective data governance helped them ultimately drive better patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Wednesday, March 16 ; 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET ; Room W414A; Session HA9.

Learn from fellow healthcare leaders in dedicated forums

Arcadia will bring together thought leaders and customers in focused sessions to address some of health IT's biggest challenges.

Lunch and Learn: Data science for clinical impact - building a predictive analytics ecosystem. Arcadia's director of data science Michael Simon , PhD has most recently been recognized for his work Thursday, March 17 ; 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. ET ; Room 203B . Registration required – request a lunch invitation here .



Forum: Accelerate value-based performance — even when the low-hanging fruit is gone. Tackle strategies for advanced value-based care organizations to surface opportunities to continue to drive performance under increasingly complex risk-based payment models. Hear from leaders at Rush Health, Summit Health, Castell, and other pioneering organizations via case studies and interactive panel discussions. Wednesday, March 16 ; 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. ET ; Room 202A and 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. ; Room 202A. Attendance limited to value-based care leaders; request an invitation here .



Forum: Achieving interoperability takes more than an envelope: How do you deliver population-level interoperability? Join fellow CIOs and CAOs along with leaders from KLAS, Arcadia, Rush Health, Castell, IMSNY, and others to share strategies and avoid interoperability "gotcha" moments for effective, outcome-driven information-sharing inside and outside your walls. Tuesday, March 15, 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. ET; Room 202C and 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Room 203B. Attendance limited to information technology and analytics leaders; request an invitation here.

Get to know Arcadia

Meet the team, get a demo: Walk away with a better understanding of how to harness the power of diverse data, advance global health outcomes, and drive strategic growth for your organization. March 15 , 10 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ; March 16 , 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET ; March 17 , 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET . Booth #2711; HIMSS22 Exhibit Hall.

Additionally, Arcadia is hosting two social events:

Evening at Universal with Arcadia : Unwind in the fresh air and enjoy a taste of the Island life. Kick back and enjoy tropical drinks and a buffet dinner with your HIMSS colleagues and the Arcadia team. Guests will receive complimentary park passes to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure. March 15 ; 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. ; Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville at Universal Studios. Invitation required.





Sips and socks happy hour: Join us for happy hour to network with peers and snag a limited-edition pair of Arcadia socks. March 16 ; 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ; Booth #2711; HIMSS22 Exhibit Hall.

"After months of too many video calls and remote meetings to count, our team is looking forward to some much-needed in-person interaction at HIMSS22 with partners, stakeholders, prospects and old friends," said Michael Meucci, chief operating officer, Arcadia. "Please stop by Booth #2711 or one of our informative forums to learn how to revitalize your organization's care and research with data-driven insights. We look forward to seeing you in Orlando!"

For more information about Arcadia's schedule of events at HIMSS22 and to request an invitation to any of our exclusive events, please click here.

About Arcadia

Arcadia is dedicated to happier, healthier days for all. We transform data into powerful insights that deliver results. Through our partnerships with the nation's leading health systems, payers, and life science companies, we are growing a community of innovation to improve care, maximize value, and confront emerging challenges. For more information, visit arcadia.io.

