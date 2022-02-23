Dwellics Study Highlights The Top Regions To Raise A Family In The United States During COVID and Beyond Company releases study results based on data from multiple studies.

OAK PARK, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has changed the trajectory of our lives. It has changed where we want to live and which parts of the country are best for raising a family. Dwellics, a proprietary real estate platform utilizing a patented algorithm to search, study, and recommend everything from regions to specific neighborhoods based on personal preference recently released their study on the best places to raise a family through COVID and beyond.

The study considered numerous factors, including affordability, education, health hazards, natural disasters, parks and playgrounds, feasibility for growth, proximity to family-based vacations, and more. The study looked at all 50 states and included the amount of sprawl, movement to and from an area, infrastructure, and more.

According to the study, Iowa, Ohio, Florida, Georgia, and Washington State were some of the most affordable locations for families. Maryland, Virginia, New York, Massachusetts, and California ranked the highest with respect to education, with Maryland having 12 of the top 50 schools (elementary, middle, and high school) in the country.

The best for health and safety were Nevada, Georgia, Minnesota, and New Hampshire. In contrast, the worst were Alabama, Arkansas, New Jersey, and Hawaii. Open areas, playgrounds and family fun were superior in Illinois, New Mexico, and Alaska. This is ironic considering that the home to Lake Superior or many of our National Parks aren't on this list.

According to the Institute For Family Studies, "Older, denser cities like New York, San Francisco, and Chicago face some structural challenges to attracting and keeping families. Their building stock is older, often featuring upper-floor walkup units, smaller apartments, and limited closet space. Navigating the city via transit can be difficult, even in cities where the subway is accessible. Today's popular battleship-sized strollers may be banned from buses, for example."

These are significant concerns for new parents or those with multiple children. Having this information, in advance of moving can take at least some of the pressure out of the process. Dwellics was designed to help individuals – and families – make the best real estate decisions possible before they move. For more information or to find your dream location, visit Dwellics.com.

