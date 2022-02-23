Evolent Health Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Highlights from the fourth quarter and full year 2021 announcement include (all comparisons are to the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020):

Quarter ended December 31, 2021:

GAAP revenue of $248.4 million , an increase of $1.8 million , or 0.7%, from the three months ended December 31, 2020 .

Net loss attributable to common shareholders of Evolent Health, Inc. of $(5.6) million .

Achieved Adjusted EBITDA of $24.3 million .

Total Lives on Platform of 20.0 million as of December 31, 2021 , composed of 1.6 million Evolent Health Services Lives on Platform and 18.4 million Clinical Solutions Lives on Platform.

Full year Ended December 31, 2021:

GAAP revenue of $908.0 million , a decrease of $16.7 million , or (1.8)%, from the year ended December 31, 2020 .

Net loss attributable to common shareholders of Evolent Health, Inc. of $(37.6) million .

Achieved Adjusted EBITDA of $66.3 million .

Expenditures for software development and other capitalized assets of $25 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

Also today, Evolent announced four new partnerships and a new initial partner implementation:

During 2022, three additional Molina health plans, in Kentucky , Washington , and Nevada , will implement New Century Health's Performance suite for Cardiology. The Kentucky and Washington plans are migrating up from their initial implementation of New Century Health's Technology and Services suite, and Nevada will be going live for the first time.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina entered into a new Performance suite with Evolent Care Partners to manage a portion of its Blue Premier Commercial line of business beginning in Q1 2022.

Evolent Health Services recently went live with its previously announced health plan partner, Bright HealthCare, initiating a multi-year operational partnership. Evolent Health Services will support approximately 350,000 Bright HealthCare plan members in 2022 with its comprehensive administrative and value-based solutions services.

Seth Blackley, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Evolent Health stated, "2021 was a highly successful year for Evolent Health on multiple fronts. Our excellent fourth quarter results cap a year characterized by strong performance financially, operationally and from a sales perspective. We exceeded our original 2021 commitments through strong execution across the year. The new partner announcements today are further evidence of the differentiation of our value proposition to a broad range of customers. Together with the ten agreements announced during the prior year, these new wins provide Evolent Health strong visibility into strong and durable forward revenue and earnings growth."

Mr. Blackley added, "I want to thank Evolent's 3,500 Evolenteers worldwide for their passion and commitment to improving healthcare through innovation focused on quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery. We are excited to capitalize on our momentum with health plans and healthcare providers and to help drive the continuing evolution of value-based care in the U.S."

Financial Results of Evolent Health, Inc.

In our earnings releases, prepared remarks, conference calls, slide presentations and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures, as well as reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this earnings release. See Financial Statement Presentation and Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information.

Segment Highlights: Clinical Solutions

Revenue of $161.1 million , up 9.9%, from $146.6 million from the three months ended December 31, 2020 .

Adjusted EBITDA of $29.5 million and $8.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Clinical Solutions Lives on Platform in our Performance suite was 1.5 million with a Clinical Solutions Performance suite Average PMPM of $32.33 , and in our New Century Health Technology and Services suite Lives on Platform was 16.9 million with a New Century Health Technology and Services suite Average PMPM of $0.39 as of December 31, 2021 .

Acquisition of Vital Decisions included in the New Century Health Technology and Services suite.

Segment Highlights: Evolent Health Services

Revenue of $87.2 million , down 12.7%, from $100.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 , respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA of $7.9 million and $21.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Evolent Health Services Lives on Platform was 1.6 million with a Evolent Health Services Average PMPM of $17.25 as of December 31, 2021.

Reported Results

Evolent Health, Inc. reported the following results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"):

Revenue of $248.4 million and $246.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $908.0 million and $924.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Cost of revenue of $164.5 million and $174.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $657.6 million and $696.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $66.9 million and $58.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $219.5 million and $210.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders of Evolent Health, Inc. of $(5.6) million and $(14.6) million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $(37.6) million and $(334.2) million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Loss attributable to common shareholders of Evolent Health, Inc., per basic and diluted share, of $(0.06) and $(0.17) for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $(0.44) and $(3.94) for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Total cash and cash equivalents was $266.3 million as of December 31, 2021.

Adjusted Results

Adjusted cost of revenue of $163.8 million and $174.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Adjusted cost of revenue of $655.0 million and $689.0 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses of $60.2 million and $51.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses of $186.6 million and $187.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA of $24.3 million and $20.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA of $66.3 million and $48.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Adjusted income attributable to common shareholders of $6.9 million and $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Adjusted income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of $1.3 million and $(12.3) million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Adjusted income per share attributable to common shareholders of $0.08 and $0.03 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Adjusted income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders of $0.02 and $(0.14) for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Business Outlook

First Quarter 2022 Guidance

For the three months ending March 31, 2022, revenue is expected to be in the range of approximately $280.0 million to $295.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of approximately $20.0 million to $25.0 million.

Full Year 2022 Guidance

Revenue for the year ending December 31, 2022 is expected to be in the range of approximately $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of approximately $80.0 million to $90.0 million.

This "Business Outlook" section contains forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations are set forth below in "Forward Looking Statements - Cautionary Language" and Evolent Health, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Additional Outlook Information

Cash deployed for software development is expected to be in the range of $25 million - $30 million.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, we present and discuss Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Transformation Services Revenue, Adjusted Platform and Operations Services Revenue, Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted Depreciation and Amortization Expenses, Adjusted Total Operating Expenses, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share Available to Common Shareholders, which are all non-GAAP financial measures, as supplemental measures to help investors evaluate our fundamental operational performance.

Adjusted Cost of Revenue and Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses are defined as cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, adjusted to exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, severance costs, amortization of contract cost assets recorded as a result of a one-time ASC 606 transition adjustment, acquisition-related costs related to acquisitions and business combinations, securities offerings, discontinued operations and other one-time adjustments. Management uses Adjusted Cost of Revenue and Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses as supplemental performance measures, which are also useful to investors, because they facilitate an understanding of our long term operational costs while removing the effect of costs that are not expected to reoccur frequently (e.g. acquisition-related costs) and non-cash (e.g. stock-based compensation expenses) in nature. Additionally, these supplemental performance measures facilitate understanding a breakdown of our Adjusted Total Operating Expenses. Adjustments for acquisition-related costs incurred generally represent professional service fees and direct expenses related to acquisitions. Because we do not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, we do not consider the amount of acquisition-related costs to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.

Adjusted Depreciation and Amortization Expenses is defined as depreciation and amortization expenses adjusted to exclude the impact of amortization expenses related to intangible assets acquired through asset acquisitions and business combinations. Management uses Adjusted Depreciation and Amortization Expenses as a supplemental performance measure because it reflects a complete view of the operational results. The measure is also useful to investors because it facilitates understanding a breakdown of our Adjusted Total Operating Expenses.

Adjusted Total Operating Expenses is defined as the sum of Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses and Adjusted Depreciation and Amortization Expenses, and reflects the adjustments made in those non-GAAP measures. Adjusted Total Operating Expenses is further adjusted to exclude the impact of (gain) loss on disposal of assets and items arising from acquisitions and business combinations, such as changes in fair value of contingent consideration and indemnification assets.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is defined as Adjusted Revenue less Adjusted Total Operating Expenses, and reflects the adjustments made in those non-GAAP measures. Management uses Adjusted Total Operating Expenses and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) because the removal of acquisition costs, one-time or non-cash items (e.g. depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation expenses) allows us to focus on operational performance, and believes these measures are useful to investors because they give investors insight into our core operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net loss attributable to common shareholders of Evolent Health, Inc. before interest income, interest expense, (provision) benefit for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses), adjusted to exclude equity method investment impairment, gain on the transfer of membership, loss on repayment of debt, loss on extinguishment of debt, goodwill impairment, gain (loss) from equity method investees, loss on disposal of assets and consolidation, changes in fair value of contingent consideration and indemnification asset, net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, other income (expense), net, repositioning costs, stock-based compensation expense, severance costs, amortization of contract cost assets, strategy and shareholder advisory expenses, acquisition-related costs and gain (loss) from discontinued operations.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure because the removal of acquisition-related costs, one-time or non-cash items (e.g. depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation expenses) allows us to focus on operational performance. We believe that this measure is also useful to investors because it allows further insight into the period over period operational performance in a manner that is comparable to other organizations in our industry and in the market in general.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is as defined Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA margin as a supplemental performance measure because it allows the investor to understand operational performance compared to revenues over time. We believe that this measure is also useful to investors because it allows further insight into the period over period operational performance in a manner that is comparable to other organizations in our industry and in the market in general.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders is defined as earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders adjusted to exclude gain from equity method investees, other income (expense), net, gain on transfer of membership, loss on repayment of debt, goodwill impairment, loss on disposal of assets, impairment of equity method investees, changes in fair value of contingent consideration and indemnification assets, net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, loss on extinguishment of debt, purchase accounting adjustments, repositioning costs, stock-based compensation expenses, severance costs, amortization of contract cost assets recorded as a result of a one-time ASC 606 transition adjustment, gain (loss) from discontinued operations, strategy and shareholder advisory services and acquisition-related costs.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share Available to Common Shareholders is defined as Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders divided by Weighted-Average Common Shares, and reflects the adjustments made in those non-GAAP measures.

Management uses Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share Available to Common Shareholders because excluding non-cash items (e.g. depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation expenses) allows us to focus on operational performance. We believe that these measures are also useful to investors for the same reason.

Revenue Excluding Divested Assets is defined as the sum of revenue, less revenue from our divested health plan assets of Passport, Lighthouse and Miami Children's when divested. Management uses Total Revenue Excluding Divested Assets as a supplemental performance measure because it reflects our on-going operational results. The measures are useful to investors because it reflects the full view of our operational performance in line with how we generate our long-term forecasts.

These adjusted measures do not represent and should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measurements, and our calculations thereof may not be comparable to similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of these adjusted measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures is presented in the tables below. We believe these measures are useful across time in evaluating our fundamental core operating performance.

Lives on Platform and Per Member Per Month ("PMPM") Fee

Total Lives on Platform are calculated by summing our Evolent Health Services Lives on Platform and our Clinical Solutions Lives on Platform. Evolent Health Services Lives on Platform are calculated by summing members on our value-based care and comprehensive health plan administrative platform. Clinical Solutions Lives on Platform are calculated by summing the Clinical Solutions Lives on Platform in our Performance suite and New Century Health Technology and Services suite Lives on Platform. Clinical Solutions Lives on Platform in our Performance suite are calculated by summing members covered for oncology specialty care services and members covered for cardiology specialty care services for contracts not under ASO arrangements. New Century Health Technology and Services suite Lives on Platform are calculated by summing members covered for oncology specialty care services, members covered for cardiology specialty care services and members covered for advance care planning services for contracts under ASO arrangements. Members covered for more than one category are counted in each category.

Evolent Health Services average per member per month ("PMPM") fee is defined as platform and operations revenue pertaining to the Evolent Health Services segment during the period reported divided by the average of the beginning and ending Evolent Health Services segment membership during the period reported divided by the number of months in the period. Clinical Solutions Performance suite Average PMPM fee is defined as platform and operations services revenue pertaining to our Clinical Solutions Performance suite during the period reported divided by the average of the beginning and ending Clinical Solutions Performance suite membership during the period reported divided by the number of months in the period. New Century Health Technology and Services suite Average PMPM fee is defined as platform and operations revenue pertaining to the New Century Health Technology and Services suite during the period reported divided by the average of the beginning and ending New Century Health Technology and Services suite membership during the period reported divided by the number of months in the period.

Management uses lives on platform and PMPM fees because we believe that they provide insight into the unit economics of our services. We believe that these measures are also useful to investors because they allow further insight into the period over period operational performance. We believe that these measures are also useful to investors because they allow further insight into the period over period operational performance.

Evolent Health, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue













Transformation services $ 6,220

$ 1,190

$ 11,204

$ 11,990 Platform and operations services 242,138

245,346

896,753

912,649 Total revenue 248,358

246,536

907,957

924,639















Expenses













Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expenses presented separately below) 164,480

174,833

657,551

696,581 Selling, general and administrative expenses 66,917

58,663

219,499

210,412 Depreciation and amortization expenses 15,075

14,705

60,037

60,835 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and consolidation —

(5,749)

—

698 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net —

—

—

4,789 Goodwill impairment —

—

—

215,100 Change in fair value of contingent consideration and indemnification asset 14,100

4,352

13,281

3,860 Total operating expenses 260,572

246,804

950,368

1,192,275 Operating loss (12,214)

(268)

(42,411)

(267,636) Interest income 96

(1)

407

2,633 Interest expense (6,447)

(8,338)

(25,425)

(28,325) Impairment of equity method investments —

—

—

(47,133) Gain from equity method investees 454

(975)

13,179

10,039 Gain on transfer of membership 22,969

—

45,938

— Loss on repayment of debt (2,185)

—

(21,343)

— Other expense, net (73)

(292)

(146)

(118) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes 2,600

(9,874)

(29,801)

(330,540) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (453)

763

483

(2,368) Loss from continuing operations 3,053

(10,637)

(30,284)

(328,172) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (1) (8,700)

(3,166)

(7,317)

(6,074) Net loss (5,647)

(13,803)

(37,601)

(334,246) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests —

822

—

— Net loss attributable to common shareholders of Evolent Health, Inc $ (5,647)

$ (14,625)

$ (37,601)

$ (334,246)















Loss per common share













Basic and diluted













Continuing operations $ 0.03

$ (0.13)

$ (0.35)

$ (3.86) Discontinued operations (0.09)

(0.04)

(0.09)

(0.08) Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders of Evolent Health, Inc $ (0.06)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.44)

$ (3.94)















Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic and diluted 88,326

84,289

86,067

84,928















Comprehensive loss













Net loss $ (5,647)

$ (13,803)

$ (37,601)

$ (334,246) Other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, related to:













Foreign currency translation adjustment 1

42

(84)

(44) Total comprehensive loss (5,646)

(13,761)

(37,685)

(334,290) Total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests —

822

—

— Total comprehensive loss attributable to common shareholders of Evolent Health, Inc $ (5,646)

$ (14,583)

$ (37,685)

$ (334,290)

———————— (1) Includes $6.8 million loss on disposal of discontinued operations for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Evolent Health, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited)



December 31,

2021

2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 266,280

$ 319,002 Restricted cash and restricted investments 88,662

21,028 Total current assets 523,960

547,649 Intangible assets, net 279,784

264,992 Goodwill 426,297

349,029 Total assets 1,419,458

1,371,700







Accounts payable 96,084

31,975 Debt, net of discount 215,676

289,900 Total liabilities 725,825

752,100







Total shareholders' equity 693,633

619,600 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,419,458

1,371,700

Evolent Health, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)



For the Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020 Net cash and restricted cash (used in) provided by continuing operations





Net cash and restricted cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 38,747

$ (16,225) Net cash and restricted cash (used in) provided by investing activities (15,786)

261,072 Net cash and restricted cash used in financing activities (29,548)

(11,862) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (52)

65 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,639)

233,050 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of beginning-of-period (1) 361,581

128,531 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of end-of-period (1) $ 354,942

$ 361,581







Net cash and restricted cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations





Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 5,002

$ 6,852 Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities (2,494)

2,636

———————— (1) As a result of the closing of the sale of True Health during the first quarter of 2021, the consolidated statements of operations, consolidated balance sheets, and related financial information reflect the Company's operations and assets and liabilities of True Health as discontinued operations for all periods presented. Cash flows and comprehensive income have not been adjusted and are included in the consolidated statements of cash flows and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) for all periods presented.

Evolent Health, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted Results of Operations (in thousands, unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Evolent Health, Inc as Reported

Evolent Health, Inc as Adjusted

Evolent





Evolent



Evolent





Evolent





Health, Inc





Health, Inc



Health, Inc





Health, Inc

Change Over Prior Period

Change Over Prior Period

as Reported

Adjustments

as Adjusted



as Reported

Adjustments

as Adjusted

$

%

$

% Revenue







































Transformation services $ 6,220

$ —

$ 6,220



$ 1,190

$ —

$ 1,190

$ 5,030

422.7 %

$ 5,030

422.7 % Platform and operations services (1) 242,138

—

242,138



245,346

—

245,346

(3,208)

(1.3) %

(3,208)

(1.3) % Total revenue 248,358

—

248,358



246,536

—

246,536

1,822

0.7 %

1,822

0.7 % Expenses







































Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expenses presented separately below) (1) 164,480

(654)

163,826



174,833

(409)

174,424

(10,353)

(5.9) %

(10,598)

(6.1) % Selling, general and administrative expenses (2) 66,917

(6,682)

60,235



58,663

(6,944)

51,719

8,254

14.1 %

8,516

16.5 % Depreciation and amortization expenses (3) 15,075

(3,539)

11,536



14,705

(5,823)

8,882

370

2.5 %

2,654

29.9 % Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

—



—

—

—

—

— %

—

— % Gain on disposal of assets —

—

—



(5,749)

5,749

—

5,749

100.0 %

—

— % Change in fair value of contingent consideration and indemnification asset 14,100

(14,100)

—



4,352

(4,352)

—

9,748

224.0 %

—

— % Total operating expenses 260,572

(24,975)

235,597



246,804

(11,779)

235,025

13,768

5.6 %

572

0.2 % Operating income (loss) $ (12,214)

$ 24,975

$ 12,761



$ (268)

$ 11,779

$ 11,511

$ (11,946)

(4,457.5) %

$ 1,250

10.9 %









































Total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue 104.9 %





94.9 %



100.1 %





95.3 %

















———— (1) Adjustments to cost of revenue include $(0.6) million and $(0.5) million in stock-based compensation expense and $(9) thousand and $48 thousand related to the amortization of contract cost assets recorded as a result of the one-time ASC 606 transition adjustment for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses include $(4.3) million and $(3.8) million in stock-based compensation expense, $(2.3) million and $(2.1) million of acquisition-related costs resulting from acquisitions and business combinations and $(58.0) thousand and $(1.1) million of severance costs for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. (3) Adjustments to depreciation and amortization expenses of approximately $3.5 million and $5.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, relate to amortization of intangible assets acquired via asset acquisitions and business combinations.



For the Year Ended December 31, 2021



For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Evolent Health, Inc as Reported

Evolent Health, Inc as Adjusted

Evolent





Evolent



Evolent





Evolent





Health, Inc





Health, Inc



Health, Inc





Health, Inc

Change Over Prior Period

Change Over Prior Period

as Reported

Adjustments

as Adjusted



as Reported

Adjustments

as Adjusted

$

%

$

% Revenue







































Transformation services $ 11,204

$ —

$ 11,204



$ 11,990

$ —

$ 11,990

$ (786)

(6.6) %

$ (786)

(6.6) % Platform and operations services 896,753

—

896,753



912,649

—

912,649

(15,896)

(1.7) %

(15,896)

(1.7) % Total revenue 907,957

—

907,957



924,639

—

924,639

(16,682)

(1.8) %

(16,682)

(1.8) % Expenses







































Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expenses presented separately below) (1) 657,551

(2,538)

655,013



696,581

(7,629)

688,952

(39,030)

(5.6) %

(33,939)

(4.9) % Selling, general and administrative expenses (2) 219,499

(32,872)

186,627



210,412

(23,298)

187,114

9,087

4.3 %

(487)

(0.3) % Goodwill impairment —

—

—



215,100

(215,100)

—

(215,100)

(100.0) %

—

— % Depreciation and amortization expenses (3) 60,037

(20,529)

39,508



60,835

(23,336)

37,499

(798)

(1.3) %

2,009

5.4 % Loss on disposal of assets —

—

—



698

(698)

—

(698)

(100.0) %

—

— % Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

—



4,789

(4,789)

—

(4,789)

(100.0) %

—

— % Change in fair value of contingent consideration and indemnification asset 13,281

(13,281)

—



3,860

(3,860)

—

9,421

244.1 %

—

— % Total operating expenses 950,368

(69,220)

881,148



1,192,275

(278,710)

913,565

(241,907)

(20.3) %

(32,417)

(3.5) % Operating income (loss) $ (42,411)

$ 69,220

$ 26,809



$ (267,636)

$ 278,710

$ 11,074

$ 225,225

84.2 %

$ 15,735

142.1 %



















































































Total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue 104.7 %





97.0 %



128.9 %





98.8 %

















———— (1) Adjustments to cost of revenue include $(2.3) million and $(1.8) million in stock-based compensation expense, $(0.3) million and $(3.7) million related to the amortization of contract cost assets recorded as a result of the one-time ASC 606 transition adjustment for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2020 also include $(2.2) million of severance costs. (2) Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses include $(14.4) million and $(12.8) million in stock-based compensation expense, $(7.3) million and $(1.3) million of repositioning costs, $(4.2) million and $(2.4) million of acquisition-related costs resulting from acquisitions and business combinations and $(0.2) million and $(6.8 million) of severance costs for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2021 also include $(6.5) million of shareholder advisory services and $(0.2) million of amortization of contract cost assets. (3) Adjustments to depreciation and amortization expenses of approximately $20.5 million and $23.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, relate to amortization of intangible assets acquired via asset acquisitions and business combinations.

Evolent Health, Inc. Segment Results (in thousands, unaudited)



Evolent Health Services

Clinical Solutions

Intersegment Eliminations

Subtotal

Corporate(1)

Consolidated Revenue





















For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021











Transformation services $ 6,220

$ —

$ —

$ 6,220

$ —

$ 6,220 Platform and operations services 81,483

161,113

(458)

242,138

—

242,138 Total revenue $ 87,703

$ 161,113

$ (458)

$ 248,358

$ —

$ 248,358























For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020











Transformation services $ 1,190

$ —

$ —

$ 1,190

$ —

$ 1,190 Platform and operations services 99,561

146,556

(771)

245,346

—

245,346 Total revenue $ 100,751

$ 146,556

$ (771)

$ 246,536

$ —

$ 246,536

















































Evolent Health Services

Clinical Solutions

Subtotal

Corporate (1)

Segments Total



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021











Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,943

$ 29,464

$ 37,407

$ (13,108)

$ 24,299



























For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020











Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,370

$ 8,595

$ 29,965

$ (9,570)

$ 20,395







Evolent Health Services

Clinical Solutions

Intersegment Eliminations

Subtotal

Corporate (1)

Consolidated Revenue





















For the Year Ended December 31, 2021











Transformation services $ 11,204

$ —

$ —

$ 11,204

$ —

$ 11,204 Platform and operations services 300,423

598,144

(1,814)

896,753

—

896,753 Total revenue $ 311,627

$ 598,144

$ (1,814)

$ 907,957

$ —

$ 907,957























For the Year Ended December 31, 2020











Transformation services $ 11,990

$ —

$ —

$ 11,990

$ —

$ 11,990 Platform and operations services 373,144

542,279

(2,774)

912,649

—

912,649 Total revenue $ 385,134

$ 542,279

$ (2,774)

$ 924,639

$ —

$ 924,639

















































Evolent Health Services

Clinical Solutions

Subtotal

Corporate (1)

Segments Total



For the Year Ended December 31, 2021











Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,063

$ 82,920

$ 99,983

$ (33,666)

$ 66,317



























For the Year Ended December 31, 2020











Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,731

$ 26,864

$ 84,595

$ (36,022)

$ 48,573





———————— (1) Corporate includes various finance, human resources, legal, executive and other corporate infrastructure expenses.

Evolent Health, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders of Evolent Health, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net loss attributable to common shareholders of Evolent Health, Inc. $ (5,647)

$ (14,625)

$ (37,601)

$ (334,246) Net income margin (2.3) %

(5.9) %

(4.1) %

(36.1) %















Less:













Interest income 96

(1)

407

2,633 Interest expense (6,447)

(8,338)

(25,425)

(28,325) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 453

(763)

(483)

2,368 Depreciation and amortization expenses (15,075)

(14,705)

(60,037)

(60,835) EBITDA 15,326

9,182

47,937

(250,087) Less:













Impairment of equity method investees —

—

—

(47,133) Gain on transfer of membership 22,969

—

45,938

— Loss on repayment of debt (2,185)

—

(21,343)

— Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

(4,789) Goodwill impairment —

—

—

(215,100) Gain (loss) from equity method investees 454

(975)

13,179

10,039 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and consolidation —

5,749

—

(698) Change in fair value of contingent consideration and indemnification asset (14,100)

(4,352)

(13,281)

(3,860) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests —

(822)

—

— Other income (expense), net (73)

(292)

(146)

(118) Repositioning costs (1,275)

(1,275)

(7,318)

(1,275) Stock-based compensation expense (4,957)

(4,231)

(16,711)

(14,606) Severance costs (146)

(1,096)

(198)

(8,986) Amortization of contract cost assets (43)

(127)

(476)

(3,944) Strategy and shareholder advisory expenses —

—

(6,513)

— Acquisition-related costs (917)

(626)

(4,194)

(2,116) Gain (loss) from discontinued operations (1) (8,700)

(3,166)

(7,317)

(6,074) Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,299

$ 20,395

$ 66,317

$ 48,573















Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.8 %

8.3 %

7.3 %

5.3 %

———————— (1) Includes $6.8 million loss on disposal of discontinued operations for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Evolent Health, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders of Evolent Health, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Evolent Health Services

Clinical

Corporate

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net loss attributable to common shareholders of Evolent Health, Inc. $ (3,348)

$ 9,185

$ 22,480

$ 4,385

$ (24,779)

$ (28,195) Net income margin (3.8) %

9.1 %

14.0 %

3.0 %































Less:





















Interest income —

—

—

—

96

(1) Interest expense —

—

—

—

(6,447)

(8,338) Benefit (provision) for income taxes —

—

—

—

453

(763) Depreciation and amortization expenses (9,968)

(10,900)

(5,107)

(3,805)

—

— EBITDA 6,620

20,085

27,587

8,190

(18,881)

(19,093) Less:





















Gain (loss) from equity method investees —

—

—

—

454

(975) Gain on transfer of membership —

—

—

—

22,969

— Loss (gain) on disposal of assets —

—

—

—

—

5,749 Change in fair value of contingent consideration and indemnification asset —

—

—

—

(14,100)

(4,352) Other expense, net —

—

—

—

(73)

(292) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests —

—

—

—

—

(822) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

—

(2,185)

— Repositioning costs (671)

—

—

—

(604)

(1,275) Stock-based compensation expense (611)

(389)

(1,350)

(422)

(2,996)

(3,420) Severance costs 2

(768)

—

17

(148)

(345) Amortization of contract cost assets (43)

(127)

—

—

—

— Acquisition-related costs —

—

(527)

—

(390)

(626) Loss from discontinued operations —

—

—

—

(8,700)

(3,166) Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,943

$ 21,369

$ 29,464

$ 8,595

$ (13,108)

$ (9,569)























Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.1 %

21.2 %

18.3 %

5.9 %









Evolent Health, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders of Evolent Health, Inc. (a) $ (5,647)

$ (14,625)

$ (37,601)

$ (334,246) Less:













Gain (loss) from equity method investees 454

(975)

13,179

10,039 Other expense, net (73)

(292)

(146)

(118) Gain on transfer of membership 22,969

—

45,938

— Loss on repayment of debt (2,185)

—

(21,343)

— Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and consolidation —

5,749

—

(698) Goodwill impairment —

—

—

(215,100) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

(4,789) Impairment of equity method Investees —

—

—

(47,133) Change in fair value of contingent consideration and indemnification asset (14,100)

(4,352)

(13,281)

(3,860) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests —

(822)

—

— Purchase accounting adjustments (3,539)

(5,823)

(20,529)

(23,336) Repositioning costs (1,275)

(1,275)

(7,318)

(1,275) Stock-based compensation expense (4,957)

(4,231)

(16,711)

(14,606) Severance costs (146)

(1,096)

(198)

(8,986) Amortization of contract cost assets (43)

(127)

(476)

(3,944) Loss from discontinued operations (1) (8,700)

(3,166)

(7,317)

(6,074) Strategy and shareholder advisory expenses —

—

(6,513)

— Acquisition-related costs (917)

(626)

(4,194)

(2,116) Adjusted Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders (b) $ 6,865

$ 2,411

$ 1,308

$ (12,250)















Loss per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders - Basic and Diluted (a) (2) $ (0.06)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.44)

$ (3.94)















Adjusted Income (Loss) per Share Available to Common Shareholders (b) $ 0.08

$ 0.03

$ 0.02

$ (0.14)















Weighted-average common shares - basic and diluted (2) 88,326

84,289

86,067

84,928

———————— (1) Includes $6.8 million loss on disposal of discontinued operations for the year ended December 31, 2021. (2) For periods of net loss, shares used in both the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation represent basic shares as using diluted shares would be anti-dilutive.

Evolent Health, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue from Divested Assets to Revenue (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Total revenue $ 248,358

$ 246,536

$ 907,957

$ 924,639 Less:













Revenue from divested assets 2,501

70,543

17,355

273,015 Total revenue excluding divested assets 245,857

175,993

890,602

651,624















Clinical Solutions revenue $ 161,113

$ 146,556

$ 598,144

$ 542,279 Less:













Revenue from divested assets (973)

36,806

(411)

134,442 Clinical Solutions revenue excluding divested assets 162,086

109,750

598,555

407,837















Evolent Health Services revenue 87,245

99,980

309,813

382,360 Less:













Revenue from divested assets 3,474

33,737

17,766

138,573 Evolent Health Services revenue excluding divested assets 83,771

66,243

292,047

243,787 Total revenue excluding divested assets $ 245,857

$ 175,993

$ 890,602

$ 651,624

Evolent Health, Inc. Guidance Reconciliation (in thousands, unaudited)



For the Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2022

For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Net loss attributable to common shareholders of Evolent Health, Inc. $ (4,900)

$ (27,000) Less:





Interest income 125

500 Interest expense (6,000)

(24,000) Depreciation and amortization expenses (16,250)

(65,000) EBITDA 17,225

61,500 Less:





Gain from equity method investees 800

800 Other income (expense), net (50)

(200) Stock-based compensation expense (5,000)

(20,000) Amortization of contract cost assets (25)

(100) Acquisition-related costs (1,000)

(4,000) Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,500

$ 85,000

The guidance reconciliation provided above reconciles the midpoint of the respective guidance ranges to the most comparable GAAP measure.

