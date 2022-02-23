EXOCAD LAUNCHES COMMUNITY BLOG

Interviews, insights and inspirational content are the focus of exocad's new online resource "exoBlog"

DARMSTADT, Germany, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- exocad, an Align Technology, Inc. company and a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider, today announced the launch of "exoBlog," a community-based blog that will feature educational interviews with practitioners, dental technicians and thought leaders in the dental industry.

"Community dialogue is extremely important to us at exocad," said Christine McClymont, Global Head of Marketing and Communications at exocad. "With this new platform, we aim to bring together both newcomers to the field of digital dentistry and experienced professionals, to learn from each other and share practical tips to make their daily workflows easier."

The launch of exoBlog follows a broader expansion of exocad's digital community resources. Users can now access information on exocad's product releases, upcoming events, and tips and tricks on Facebook, Instagram, WeChat, YouTube, LinkedIn and, most recently, TikTok.

exoBlog will be launched on February 23, 2022. The initial set of blog posts will touch on first impressions of the recently released ChairsideCAD 3.0 Galway, provide first-hand experiences of implementing digital solutions in a dental practice and highlight the benefits of digital workflows that can enable collaboration between labs and dental practices.

For more information visit exocad.com/exoblog

