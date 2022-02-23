HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

ESTERO, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) ("Hertz", "Hertz Global" or the "Company") today reported results for its fourth quarter and full year 2021.

For the fourth quarter 2021, the Company generated total revenues of $1.9 billion, which were 78% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020, and 9% below the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding Donlen. RPU rose 31% from the fourth quarter of 2019, due to disciplined fleet management and a continued recovery in travel demand. These trends, along with strong cost performance, drove $0.91 of Adjusted earnings per share and $628 million of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA in the quarter, both of which were fourth quarter records for the Company.

For the full year 2021, the Company generated total revenues of $7.3 billion and Adjusted earnings per share of $4.39. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA was a record $2.1 billion, a margin of 29%. Liquidity at the end of 2021 was $3.2 billion after giving effect to the redemption of the Company's preferred shares and the repurchase of 27.5 million shares of its common stock, both of which occurred during the fourth quarter.

"2021 was a transformative year for Hertz," said Mark Fields, Hertz Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Sustained structural improvements and disciplined fleet management contributed to a strong performance across our top and bottom line, despite the challenges presented by COVID, supply chain constraints and labor shortages. We have demonstrated our resilience and ability to innovate and to make progress on playing a central role in the modern mobility ecosystem."

SUMMARY RESULTS



Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent Inc/

(Dec) 2021 vs 2020

Percent Inc/

(Dec) 2021 vs 2019 ($ in millions, except earnings per share or where noted) 2021

2020

2019



Hertz Global - Consolidated

















Total revenues $ 1,949

$ 1,235

$ 2,326

58%

(16)% Adjusted net income (loss)(a) $ 426

$ (187)

$ (34)

NM

NM Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(a) $ 0.91

$ (1.20)

$ (0.24)

NM

NM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(a) $ 628

$ (140)

$ 54

NM

NM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin(a) 32%

(11)%

2%



























Average Vehicles (in whole units) 470,900

381,927

686,697

23%

(31)% Vehicle Utilization 75%

73%

77%







Transaction Days (in thousands) 32,551

25,486

48,961

28%

(34)% Total RPD (in dollars)(b) $ 60.29

$ 43.12

$ 44.73

40%

35% Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 1,389

$ 959

$ 1,063

45%

31% Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 57

$ 276

$ 272

(79)%

(79)%



















Americas RAC Segment

















Total revenues $ 1,691

$ 899

$ 1,726

88%

(2)% Adjusted EBITDA $ 653

$ (108)

$ 43

NM

NM Adjusted EBITDA Margin 39%

(12)%

2%



























Average Vehicles (in whole units) 384,492

308,107

536,065

25%

(28)% Vehicle Utilization 77%

73%

79%







Transaction Days (in thousands) 27,215

20,754

38,851

31%

(30)% Total RPD (in dollars)(b) $ 62.10

$ 43.35

$ 44.45

43%

40% Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 1,465

$ 973

$ 1,074

51%

36% Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 26

$ 294

$ 282

(91)%

(91)%



















International RAC Segment

















Total revenues $ 258

$ 194

$ 421

33%

(39)% Adjusted EBITDA $ 21

$ (46)

$ (5)

NM

NM Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8%

(24)%

(1)%



























Average Vehicles (in whole units) 86,408

73,820

150,632

17%

(43)% Vehicle Utilization 67%

70%

73%







Transaction Days (in thousands) 5,335

4,732

10,111

13%

(47)% Total RPD (in dollars)(b) $ 51.06

$ 42.11

$ 45.79

21%

12% Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 1,051

$ 900

$ 1,024

17%

3% Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 197

$ 200

$ 234

(2)%

(16)%



NM - Not meaningful

NOTE: Hertz Global - consolidated key metrics reflect global rental car operations only and exclude Donlen fleet management and leasing

(a) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule II for 2021 and 2020 periods. For 2019, see Supplemental Schedule II as reported in the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 press released dated February 26, 2021 which is available on Hertz' website at ir.hertz.com. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted Corporate EBITDA by Total revenues.







(b) Based on December 31, 2020 foreign exchange rates.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

The Company's liquidity position totaled $3.2 billion at December 31, 2021, comprised of $2.3 billion in unrestricted cash and $925 million of availability under the First Lien RCF (as defined below).

During the fourth quarter 2021, the Company repurchased 27.5 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate price of $708 million. Between January 1, 2022 and February 17, 2022, the Company repurchased 20,589,620 shares of Hertz Global's common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $431 million. As of February 17, 2022 $1.2 billion remains available for share repurchases under the Board-approved plan.

Also during the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased all 1,500,000 outstanding shares of its Series A Preferred Stock for aggregate cash payments of $1.9 billion. The Company funded the preferred share repurchases with available cash, including proceeds from the offering of the Senior Notes Due 2026 and Senior Notes Due 2029.

The Company completed its restructuring in June 2021 with significantly lower non-vehicle debt levels relative to its pre-restructuring balance sheet. At December 31, 2021 the Company had $3.0 billion in outstanding non-vehicle debt, comprised of a $1.3 billion Term B Loan, a $245 million Term C Loan that will support the issuance of letters of credit and $1.5 billion unsecured Senior Notes Due 2026 and Senior Notes Due 2029 that were issued to fund the repurchase of Hertz Global's Series A Preferred Stock. In addition, the Company has a $1.3 billion first lien revolving credit facility ("First Lien RCF"). At December 31, 2021, the Company had $330 million of letters of credit outstanding and no borrowings outstanding under the First Lien RCF. The Company has no material non-vehicle debt maturities until 2026.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL DATA, SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

The unaudited financial data of Hertz is set forth on pages 6-9 of this release. Also included are Supplemental Schedules, which are provided to present segment results, reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures and other calculations.

In the second quarter of 2021, the Company revised its reportable segments to combine its Canada, Latin America and Caribbean operations with the U.S. and renamed its U.S. Rental Car segment Americas Rental Car ("Americas RAC"). As a result, those operations are no longer be reported in the International RAC segment. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2021, the Company added a financial statement line item for non-vehicle depreciation and amortization to better align with current industry practice. In the third quarter of 2021, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPD and Total RPU to include ancillary retail vehicle sales revenues to better align with current industry practice. For the revisions noted above, prior periods have been restated to conform with the revised presentation. Refer also to Supplemental Schedule VI.

Following the Supplemental Schedules, the Company provides definitions for terminology used throughout this earnings release and provides the usefulness of non-GAAP measures to investors and additional purposes for which management uses such measures.

Financial data included in this release is derived from our audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021, which are included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC and on the Hertz website, IR.Hertz.com. The Company's historical results are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for any future period. Financial data included in this release is qualified by reference to and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and related notes thereto which are included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained or incorporated by reference in this release, and in related comments by the Company's management, include "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's liquidity and its possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategies. These statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "potential," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "would," "should," "could," "forecasts," "guidance" or similar expressions. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in these circumstances. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, both positive and negative, that may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed or furnished to the SEC.

Important factors that could affect the Company's actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements include, among other things:

the length and severity of COVID-19 and the impact on the Company's vehicle rental business as a result of travel restrictions and business closures or disruptions, as well as the impact on its employee retention and talent management strategies;

the Company's ability to purchase adequate supplies of competitively priced vehicles at a reasonable cost as a result of the continuing global semiconductor microchip manufacturing shortage (the "Chip Shortage") and other raw material supply constraints;

the impact on the value of the Company's non-program vehicles upon disposition when the Chip Shortage and other raw material supply constraints are alleviated;

the Company's ability to attract and retain key employees;

levels of travel demand, particularly business and leisure travel in the U.S. and in global markets;

significant changes in the competitive environment and the effect of competition in the Company's markets on rental volume and pricing;

occurrences that disrupt rental activity during the Company's peak periods;

the Company's ability to accurately estimate future levels of rental activity and adjust the number and mix of vehicles used in its rental operations accordingly;

the Company's ability to implement its business strategy, including its ability to implement plans to support a large scale electric vehicle fleet and to play a central role in the modern mobility ecosystem;

the Company's ability to adequately respond to changes in technology, customer demands and market competition;

the mix of program and non-program vehicles in the Company's fleet can lead to increased exposure to residual risk;

the Company's ability to dispose of vehicles in the used-vehicle market and use the proceeds of such sales to acquire new vehicles;

financial instability of the manufacturers of the Company's vehicles, which could impact its ability to fulfill obligations under repurchase or guaranteed depreciation programs;

an increase in the Company's vehicle costs or disruption to its rental activity due to safety recalls by the manufacturers of its vehicles;

the Company's access to third-party distribution channels and related prices, commission structures and transaction volumes;

the Company's ability to offer an excellent customer experience, retain and increase customer loyalty and market share;

the Company's ability to maintain its network of leases and vehicle rental concessions at airports in the U.S. and internationally;

the Company's ability to maintain favorable brand recognition and a coordinated branding and portfolio strategy;

a major disruption in the Company's communication or centralized information networks or a failure to maintain, upgrade and consolidate its information technology systems;

the Company's ability to prevent the misuse or theft of information it possess, including as a result of cyber security breaches and other security threats, as well as its ability to comply with privacy regulations;

risks associated with operating in many different countries, including the risk of a violation or alleged violation of applicable anti-corruption or anti-bribery laws and our ability to repatriate cash from non-U.S. affiliates without adverse tax consequences;

the Company's ability to utilize its net operating loss carryforwards;

risks relating to tax laws, including those that affect the Company's ability to deduct certain business interest expenses and offset previously-deferred tax gains, as well as any adverse determinations or rulings by tax authorities;

changes in laws, regulations, policies or other activities of governments, agencies and similar organizations, including those related to accounting principles, that affect our operations, the Company's costs or applicable tax rates;

the recoverability of the Company's goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets when performing impairment analysis;

costs and risks associated with potential litigation and investigations, compliance with and changes in laws and regulations and potential exposures under environmental laws and regulations; and

the availability of additional or continued sources of financing for the Company's revenue earning vehicles and to refinance its existing indebtedness.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues $ 1,949

$ 1,235

$ 7,336

$ 5,258 Expenses:













Direct vehicle and operating 1,065

799

3,920

3,423 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges 78

397

497

2,030 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 43

57

196

225 Selling, general and administrative 188

139

688

645 Interest expense, net:













Vehicle 41

96

284

455 Non-vehicle 28

34

185

153 Total interest expense, net 69

130

469

608 Technology-related intangible and other asset impairments —

20

—

213 Other (income) expense, net (1)

6

(21)

(9) Reorganization items, net —

74

677

175 (Gain) from the sale of a business —

—

(400)

— Change in fair value of Public Warrants 643

—

627

— Total expenses 2,085

1,622

6,653

7,310 Income (loss) before income taxes (136)

(387)

683

(2,052) Income tax (provision) benefit (125)

97

(318)

329 Net income (loss) (261)

(290)

365

(1,723) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 1

1

1

9 Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global (260)

(289)

366

(1,714) Series A Preferred Stock deemed dividends (450)

—

(450)

— Net income (loss) available to Hertz Global common stockholders $ (710)

$ (289)

$ (84)

$ (1,714) Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 468

156

315

150 Diluted 468

156

315

150 Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ (1.52)

$ (1.85)

$ (0.27)

$ (11.44) Diluted $ (1.52)

$ (1.85)

$ (0.27)

$ (11.44)

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In millions, except par value and share data) December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,258

$ 1,096 Restricted cash and cash equivalents:





Vehicle 77

50 Non-vehicle 316

361 Total restricted cash and cash equivalents 393

411 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 2,651

1,507 Receivables:





Vehicle 62

164 Non-vehicle, net of allowance of $48 and $46, respectively 696

613 Total receivables, net 758

777 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,017

373 Revenue earning vehicles:





Vehicles 10,836

7,540 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,610)

(1,478) Total revenue earning vehicles, net 9,226

6,062 Property and equipment, net 608

666 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,566

1,675 Intangible assets, net 2,912

2,992 Goodwill 1,045

1,045 Assets held for sale —

1,811 Total assets $ 19,783

$ 16,908 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Accounts payable:





Vehicle $ 56

$ 29 Non-vehicle 516

389 Total accounts payable 572

418 Accrued liabilities 863

759 Accrued taxes, net 157

121 Debt:





Vehicle 7,921

6,024 Non-vehicle 2,986

243 Total debt 10,907

6,267 Public Warrants 1,324

— Operating lease liabilities 1,510

1,636 Self-insured liabilities 463

488 Deferred income taxes, net 1,010

730 Total liabilities not subject to compromise 16,806

10,419 Liabilities subject to compromise —

4,965 Liabilities held for sale —

1,431 Total liabilities 16,806

16,815 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, no shares issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 477,233,278 and 158,235,410 shares issued, respectively, and 449,782,424 and 156,206,478 shares outstanding, respectively 5

2 Treasury stock, at cost, 27,450,854 and 2,028,932 common shares, respectively (708)

(100) Additional paid-in capital 6,209

3,047 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) (2,315)

(2,681) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (214)

(212) Stockholders' equity attributable to Hertz Global 2,977

56 Noncontrolling interests —

37 Total stockholders' equity 2,977

93 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,783

$ 16,908

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ (261)

$ (290)

$ 365

$ (1,723) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles 94

450

600

2,259 Depreciation and amortization, non-vehicle 43

57

196

225 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount (premium) 13

22

122

59 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

8

5 Stock-based compensation charges 7

1

10

(2) Provision for receivables allowance 30

28

125

94 Deferred income taxes, net 145

(110)

270

(353) Technology-related intangible and other asset impairments —

20

—

213 Reorganization items, net —

7

314

8 (Gain) loss from the sale of a business —

—

(400)

— (Gain) loss on marketable securities —

—

—

— (Gain) loss on sale of non-vehicle capital assets —

—

(8)

(24) Change in fair value of Public Warrants 643

—

627

— Other 3

5

(5)

5 Changes in assets and liabilities:













Non-vehicle receivables 13

(36)

(210)

195 Prepaid expenses and other assets 33

59

(20)

92 Operating lease right-of-use assets 71

89

274

366 Non-vehicle accounts payable (25)

(126)

(70)

98 Accrued liabilities (65)

(14)

(108)

(61) Accrued taxes, net (65)

(48)

24

(52) Operating lease liabilities (77)

(88)

(291)

(375) Self-insured liabilities (4)

(1)

(17)

(76) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 598

25

1,806

953 Cash flows from investing activities:













Revenue earning vehicles expenditures (1,958)

(354)

(7,154)

(5,542) Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles 873

1,328

2,818

10,098 Non-vehicle capital asset expenditures (30)

(9)

(71)

(98) Proceeds from non-vehicle capital assets disposed of or to be disposed of (1)

4

16

60 Sales of marketable securities —

—

—

74 Collateral payments —

—

(303)

— Collateral returned in exchange for letters of credit 12

—

280

— Proceeds from the sale of a business, net of cash sold —

—

871

— Other —

—

(1)

(1) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,104)

969

(3,544)

4,591 Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of vehicle debt 3,861

320

14,323

4,546 Repayments of vehicle debt (3,144)

(1,820)

(12,607)

(10,751) Proceeds from issuance of non-vehicle debt 1,505

259

4,644

1,812 Repayments of non-vehicle debt (6)

(1)

(6,352)

(855) Payment of financing costs (31)

(64)

(185)

(75) Proceeds from Plan Sponsors —

—

2,781

— Early redemption premium payment —

—

(85)

— Proceeds from issuance of stock, net —

—

—

28 Proceeds from exercises of Public Warrants 77

—

77

— Proceeds from the issuance of preferred stock, net —

—

1,433

— Repurchase of preferred stock (1,883)

—

(1,883)

— Distributions to common stockholders —

—

(239)

— Contributions from (distributions to) noncontrolling interests (13)

(20)

(38)

(75) Proceeds from rights offerings, net —

—

1,639

— Purchase of treasury shares (654)

—

(654)

— Payments for Nasdaq listing costs (9)

—

(9)

— Other —

—

—

(2) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (297)

(1,326)

2,845

(5,372) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (12)

28

(34)

46 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents during the period (815)

(304)

1,073

218 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period(a) 3,466

1,882

1,578

1,360 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period(a) $ 2,651

$ 1,578

$ 2,651

$ 1,578





(a) Amounts include cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of Donlen which were held for sale as of December 31, 2020.

Supplemental Schedule I

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT Unaudited



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (In millions) Americas

RAC

International

RAC

All other

operations

Corporate

Hertz

Global

Americas

RAC

International

RAC

All other

operations

Corporate

Hertz

Global Revenues $ 1,691

$ 258

$ —

$ —

$ 1,949

$ 899

$ 194

$ 142

$ —

$ 1,235 Expenses:





































Direct vehicle and operating 908

154

—

3

1,065

649

145

6

(1)

799 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges 30

48

—

—

78

272

42

83

—

397 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 36

4

—

3

43

46

5

2

4

57 Selling, general and administrative 90

39

—

59

188

53

35

8

43

139 Interest expense, net:





































Vehicle 31

10

—

—

41

64

20

12

—

96 Non-vehicle (6)

—

—

34

28

(1)

—

1

34

34 Total interest expense, net 25

10

—

34

69

63

20

13

34

130 Technology-related intangible and other asset impairments —

—

—

—

—

—

20

—

—

20 Other (income) expense, net (2)

1

—

—

(1)

1

3

—

2

6 Reorganization items, net —

—

—

—

—

8

—

2

64

74 (Gain) from the sale of a business —

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Change in fair value of Public Warrants —

—

—

643

643

—

—

—

—

— Total expenses 1,087

256

—

742

2,085

1,092

270

114

146

1,622 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 604

$ 2

$ —

$ (742)

(136)

$ (193)

$ (76)

$ 28

$ (146)

(387) Income tax (provision) benefit















(125)

















97 Net income (loss)















(261)

















(290) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests















1

















1 Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global















(260)

















(289) Series A Preferred Stock deemed dividends















(450)

















— Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global common stockholders















$ (710)

















$ (289)





Supplemental Schedule I (continued)





HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT Unaudited



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 (In millions) Americas

RAC

International

RAC

All other

operations

Corporate

Hertz

Global

Americas

RAC

International

RAC

All other

operations

Corporate

Hertz

Global Revenues $ 6,215

$ 985

$ 136

$ —

$ 7,336

$ 3,756

$ 872

$ 630

$ —

$ 5,258 Expenses:





































Direct vehicle and operating 3,302

606

5

7

3,920

2,763

647

18

(5)

3,423 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

charges 343

154

—

—

497

1,352

243

435

—

2,030 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 166

16

2

12

196

182

19

10

14

225 Selling, general and administrative 282

136

10

260

688

283

164

19

179

645 Interest expense, net:





































Vehicle 213

59

12

—

284

329

80

46

—

455 Non-vehicle (15)

3

1

196

185

(70)

—

(6)

229

153 Total interest expense, net 198

62

13

196

469

259

80

40

229

608 Technology-related intangible and other asset

impairments —

—

—

—

—

—

20

—

193

213 Other (income) expense, net (10)

(1)

—

(10)

(21)

(21)

7

—

5

(9) Reorganization items, net 80

12

(1)

586

677

8

—

2

165

175 (Gain) from the sale of a business —

—

—

(400)

(400)

—

—

—

—

— Change in fair value of Public Warrants —

—

—

627

627

—

—

—

—

— Total expenses 4,361

985

29

1,278

6,653

4,826

1,180

524

780

7,310 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,854

$ —

$ 107

$ (1,278)

683

$ (1,070)

$ (308)

$ 106

$ (780)

(2,052) Income tax (provision) benefit















(318)

















329 Net income (loss)















365

















(1,723) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests















1

















9 Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global















366

















(1,714) Series A Preferred Stock deemed dividends















(450)

















— Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global common

stockholders















$ (84)

















$ (1,714)







Supplemental Schedule II







HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS), ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED CORPORATE EBITDA Unaudited



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:













Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global $ (260)

$ (289)

$ 366

$ (1,714) Adjustments:













Income tax provision (benefit) 125

(97)

318

(329) Vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges(a)(n) 13

22

129

66 Technology-related intangible and other asset impairments(b) —

20

—

213 Restructuring and restructuring related charges(c) 4

10

76

64 Information technology and finance transformation costs(d) (1)

8

12

42 Acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization(e) 7

13

43

54 Reorganization items, net(f) —

74

677

175 Pre-reorganization and non-debtor financing charges(g) —

20

42

109 Gain from the Donlen Sale(h) —

—

(400)

— Change in fair value of Public Warrants 643

—

627

— Other items(i)(q) 37

3

(45)

1 Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(j) 568

(216)

1,845

(1,319) Income tax (provision) benefit on adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(k) (142)

29

(461)

172 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 426

$ (187)

$ 1,384

$ (1,147) Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding 468

156

315

150 Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share(l) $ 0.91

$ (1.20)

$ 4.39

$ (7.66) Adjusted Corporate EBITDA:













Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global $ (260)

$ (289)

$ 366

$ (1,714) Adjustments:













Income tax provision (benefit) 125

(97)

318

(329) Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization(m) 43

57

196

225 Non-vehicle debt interest, net of interest income(n) 28

34

185

153 Vehicle debt-related charges(a)(o) 10

18

72

55 Technology-related intangible and other asset impairments(b) —

20

—

213 Restructuring and restructuring related charges(c) 4

10

76

64 Information technology and finance transformation costs(d) (1)

8

12

42 Reorganization items, net(f) —

74

677

175 Pre-reorganization and non-debtor financing charges(g) —

20

42

109 Gain from the Donlen Sale(h) —

—

(400)

— Change in fair value of Public Warrants 643

—

627

— Other items(i)(p) 36

5

(41)

12 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA $ 628

$ (140)

$ 2,130

$ (995)







Supplemental Schedule II (continued)



(a) Represents debt-related charges relating to the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums.



(b) In 2020, represents a $193 million impairment of technology-related intangible assets and capitalized cloud computing implementation costs related to the Company's corporate operations ("Corporate") and a $20 million impairment of the Hertz tradename in the Company's International RAC segment.



(c) Represents charges incurred under restructuring actions as defined in U.S. GAAP. Also includes restructuring related charges such as incremental costs incurred directly supporting business transformation initiatives. For the year ended December 31, 2021, charges incurred were $36 million, $32 million and $8 million in Corporate, Americas RAC and International RAC, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2020, charges incurred were $39 million, $24 million and $1 million in Americas RAC, Corporate and International RAC, respectively.



(d) Represents costs associated with the Company's information technology and finance transformation programs, both of which are multi-year initiatives to upgrade and modernize the Company's systems and processes. These costs relate primarily to Corporate.



(e) Represents incremental expense associated with the amortization of other intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment relating to acquisition accounting.



(f) Represents charges incurred associated with the Reorganization and emergence from Chapter 11, including professional fees. The charges relate primarily to Corporate.







Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Professional fees and other bankruptcy related costs $ —

$ 74

$ 257

$ 175 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

191

— Backstop fee —

—

164

— Breakup fee —

—

77

— Contract settlements —

—

25

— Cancellation of share-based compensation grants —

—

(10)

— Net gain on settlement of liabilities subject to compromise —

—

(22)

— Other, net —

—

(5)

— Reorganization items, net $ —

$ 74

$ 677

$ 175





(g) Represents charges incurred prior to the filing of the Chapter 11 Cases comprised of preparation charges for the Reorganization, such as professional fees. Also includes, certain non-debtor financing and professional fee charges. For the year ended December 31, 2021, charges incurred were $17 million, $17 million, $6 million and $2 million in Corporate, Americas RAC, International RAC and all other operations, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, charges incurred were $11 million, $10 million, $2 million and $(3) million in Americas RAC, Corporate, all other operations and International RAC, respectively, and for the year ended December 31, 2020 charges incurred were $46 million, $44 million, $13 million and $6 million in Corporate, Americas RAC, International RAC and all other operations, respectively.



(h) Represents the gain from the sale of the Company's Donlen business on March 30, 2021, primarily associated with Corporate.



(i) Represents miscellaneous items. For 2021, includes $100 million associated with the suspension of depreciation during the first quarter for the Donlen business while classified as held for sale in all other operations, partially offset by $17 million for certain professional fees primarily associated with Corporate, $14 million of charges related to the settlement of bankruptcy claims primarily associated with Corporate, charges for a multiemployer pension plan withdrawal liability recorded in Corporate and letter of credit fees recorded primarily in Corporate. For 2020, includes a $20 million gain on the sale of non-vehicle capital assets in Americas RAC, which was recorded in the first quarter, partially offset by charges of $18 million for losses associated with certain vehicle damages which were recorded in the second quarter in Americas RAC.





Supplemental Schedule II (continued)



(j) Adjustments by caption on a pre-tax basis were as follows:





Increase (decrease) to expenses Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Direct vehicle and operating $ (12)

$ (4)

$ 33

$ (87) Selling, general and administrative 2

(25)

(90)

(129) Interest expense, net:













Vehicle (10)

(32)

(91)

(105) Non-vehicle (3)

(4)

(57)

(11) Total interest expense, net (13)

(36)

(148)

(116) Intangible and other asset impairments —

(20)

—

(213) Other income (expense), net (37)

(11)

(52)

(4) Reorganization items, net —

(74)

(677)

(175) Gain from the Donlen Sale —

—

400

— Change in fair value of Public Warrants (643)

—

(627)

— Total adjustments $ (703)

$ (170)

$ (1,161)

$ (724)





(k) Derived utilizing a combined statutory rate of 25% and 13% for the periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, applied to the respective Adjusted Pre-tax Income

(Loss).



(l) Adjustments used to reconcile diluted earnings (loss) per share on a GAAP basis to Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share are comprised of the same adjustments, inclusive of the tax impact, used to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding during the period.



(m) Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization expense for Americas RAC, International RAC and Corporate for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $36 million, $4 million and $3 million, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $46 million, $5 million, $2 million and $4 million for Americas RAC, International RAC, All other operations and Corporate, respectively. Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization for Americas RAC, International RAC, All other operations and Corporate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were $166 million, $16 million, $2 million and $12 million, respectively, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $182 million, $19 million, $10 million and $14 million, respectively.



(n) In 2021, includes $8 million of loss on extinguishment of debt associated with the payoff and termination of non-vehicle debt in Corporate in the second quarter of 2021.



(o) Vehicle debt-related charges for Americas RAC and International RAC for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were $6 million and $4 million, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2020 vehicle debt-related charges for Americas RAC, International RAC and All other operations were $12 million, $4 million and $2 million, respectively. Vehicle debt-related charges for Americas RAC, International RAC and All other operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were $53 million, $16 million and $2 million, respectively, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $36 million, $15 million and $4 million, respectively.



(p) Also includes an adjustment for non-cash stock-based compensation charges in Corporate.



(q) Also includes letter of credit fees recorded in the second half of 2021 in Corporate.



Supplemental Schedule III



HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW Unaudited



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2021

2021 ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW:





Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 598

$ 1,806 Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles (94)

(600) Bankruptcy related payments - post emergence 69

257 Adjusted operating cash flow 573

1,463 Non-vehicle capital asset expenditures, net (31)

(55) Adjusted operating cash flow before vehicle investment 542

1,408 Net fleet growth after financing (32)

(1,980) Noncontrolling interests (1)

(26) Adjusted free cash flow $ 509

$ (598)







CALCULATION OF NET FLEET GROWTH AFTER FINANCING:





Revenue earning vehicles expenditures $ (1,958)

$ (7,154) Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles 873

2,818 Revenue earning vehicles capital expenditures, net (1,085)

(4,336) Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles 94

600 Financing activity related to vehicles:





Borrowings 3,861

14,323 Payments (3,144)

(12,607) Restricted cash changes, vehicle(a) 242

40 Net financing activity related to vehicles 959

1,756 Net fleet growth after financing $ (32)

$ (1,980)



Note: Adjusted free cash flow for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 are not shown in the above table because they are not comparable to the corresponding periods in 2021 due to the Company's restructuring.



(a) The twelve months ended December 31, 2021 includes a $68 million impact related to restricted cash classified as held for sale as of

December 31, 2020.

Supplemental Schedule III (continued)

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW Unaudited



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2019

2019 ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW:





Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 667

$ 2,900 Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles (735)

(2,791) Bankruptcy related payments - post emergence —

— Adjusted operating cash flow (68)

109 Non-vehicle capital asset expenditures, net (48)

(197) Adjusted operating cash flow before vehicle investment (116)

(88) Net fleet growth after financing 564

(161) Noncontrolling interests (5)

47 Adjusted free cash flow $ 443

$ (202)







CALCULATION OF NET FLEET GROWTH AFTER FINANCING:





Revenue earning vehicles expenditures $ (2,178)

$ (13,714) Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles 3,293

9,486 Revenue earning vehicles capital expenditures, net 1,115

(4,228) Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles 735

2,791 Financing activity related to vehicles:





Borrowings 1,974

13,013 Payments (2,992)

(11,530) Restricted cash changes, vehicle(a) (268)

(207) Net financing activity related to vehicles (1,286)

1,276 Net fleet growth after financing $ 564

$ (161)

Supplemental Schedule IV

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. NET DEBT CALCULATION Unaudited



As of December 31, 2021 (In millions) Vehicle

Non-Vehicle

Total Term loans $ —

$ 1,539

$ 1,539 Senior notes —

1,500

1,500 U.S. vehicle financing (HVF III) 7,001

—

7,001 International vehicle financing (Various) 860

—

860 Other debt 93

16

109 Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums (33)

(69)

(102) Debt as reported in the balance sheet 7,921

2,986

10,907 Add:









Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums 33

69

102 Less:









Cash and cash equivalents —

2,258

2,258 Restricted cash 77

—

77 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents associated with Term C Loan —

245

245 Net Debt $ 7,877

$ 552

$ 8,429











Corporate leverage ratio(a)



0.3x









Note: Net Debt at December 31, 2020 is not shown in the above table because it is not comparable to Net Debt at December 31, 2021 due to the Company's restructuring.



(a) Corporate leverage ratio is calculated as non-vehicle net debt divided by Adjusted Corporate EBITDA.

Supplemental Schedule V

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

Global RAC



Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2021

2020



2021

2020

Total RPD





















Revenues $ 1,949

$ 1,093





$ 7,200

$ 4,628



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 14

6





22

70



Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 1,963

$ 1,099





$ 7,222

$ 4,698



Transaction Days (in thousands) 32,551

25,486





120,573

107,299



Total RPD (in dollars)(c) $ 60.29

$ 43.12

40%

$ 59.90

$ 43.78

37%























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 1,963

$ 1,099





$ 7,222

$ 4,698



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 470,900

381,927





433,290

540,340



Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 4,168

$ 2,877





$ 16,668

$ 8,694



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(c) $ 1,389

$ 959

45%

$ 1,389

$ 724

92%























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 32,551

25,486





120,573

107,299



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 470,900

381,927





433,290

540,340



Number of days in period (in whole units) 92

92





365

366



Available Car Days (in thousands) 43,327

35,137





158,310

197,764



Vehicle Utilization(b) 75 %

73 %





76 %

54 %



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges $ 78

$ 315





$ 497

$ 1,595



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 3

1





5

22



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges $ 81

$ 316





$ 502

$ 1,617



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 470,900

381,927





433,290

540,340



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole dollars) $ 171

$ 829





$ 1,159

$ 2,993



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 57

$ 276

(79)%

$ 97

$ 249

(61)%



Note: Global RAC represents Americas RAC and International RAC segment information on a combined basis and excludes Corporate and the Company's former Donlen leasing operations which were sold on March 30, 2021.



(a) Based on December 31, 2020 foreign exchange rates.



(b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.



(c) Effective during the third quarter of 2021, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPD and Total RPU to include ancillary retail vehicle

sales revenues.

Supplemental Schedule V (continued)

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

Americas RAC



Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2021

2020



2021

2020

Total RPD





















Revenues $ 1,691

$ 899





$ 6,215

$ 3,756



Foreign currency adjustment(a) (1)

1





(3)

3



Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 1,690

$ 900





$ 6,212

$ 3,759



Transaction Days (in thousands) 27,215

20,754





100,085

85,016



Total RPD (in dollars)(c) $ 62.10

$ 43.35

43%

$ 62.07

$ 44.22

40%























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 1,690

$ 900





$ 6,212

$ 3,759



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 384,492

308,107





355,647

437,547



Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 4,396

$ 2,920





$ 17,467

$ 8,591



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(c) $ 1,465

$ 973

51%

$ 1,456

$ 716

NM























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 27,215

20,754





100,085

85,016



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 384,492

308,107





355,647

437,547



Number of days in period (in whole units) 92

92





365

366



Available Car Days (in thousands) 35,377

28,347





129,944

160,142



Vehicle Utilization(b) 77%

73%





77%

53%



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

charges $ 30

$ 272





$ 343

$ 1,352



Foreign currency adjustment(a) —

—





—

1



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges $ 30

$ 272





$ 343

$ 1,353



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 384,492

308,107





355,647

437,547



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole dollars) $ 77

$ 883





$ 964

$ 3,093



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 26

$ 294

(91)%

$ 80

$ 258

(69)%





NM - Not meaningful



(a) Based on December 31, 2020 foreign exchange rates.



(b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.



(c) Effective during the third quarter of 2021, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPD and Total RPU to include ancillary retail vehicle

sales revenues.

Supplemental Schedule V (continued)

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

International RAC



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2021

2020



2021

2020

Total RPD





















Revenues $ 258

$ 194





$ 985

$ 872



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 14

5





25

66



Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 272

$ 199





$ 1,010

$ 938



Transaction Days (in thousands) 5,335

4,732





20,488

22,283



Total RPD (in dollars)(c) $ 51.06

$ 42.11

21%

$ 49.30

$ 42.12

17%























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 272

$ 199





$ 1,010

$ 938



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 86,408

73,820





77,643

102,793



Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 3,153

$ 2,699





$ 13,009

$ 9,130



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(c) $ 1,051

$ 900

17%

$ 1,084

$ 761

42%























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 5,335

4,732





20,488

22,283



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 86,408

73,820





77,643

102,793



Number of days in period (in whole units) 92

92





365

366



Available Car Days (in thousands) 7,950

6,792





28,366

37,622



Vehicle Utilization(b) 67%

70%





72%

59%



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

charges $ 48

$ 43





$ 154

$ 243



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 3

1





5

21



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges $ 51

$ 44





$ 159

$ 264



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 86,408

73,820





77,643

102,793



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole dollars) $ 590

$ 600





$ 2,051

$ 2,567



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 197

$ 200

(2)%

$ 171

$ 214

(20)%





(a) Based on December 31, 2020 foreign exchange rates.

(b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.

(c) Effective during the third quarter of 2021, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPD and Total RPU to include ancillary retail vehicle

sales revenues.

Supplemental Schedule VI





HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECAST OF HISTORICAL SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND KEY METRICS Unaudited







Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

(In millions) U.S. RAC

Adjustments(a)

Americas

RAC

International

RAC

Adjustments(a)

International

RAC

(historical

segmentation) (new

segmentation)

Revenues $ 876

$ 23

$ 899

$ 217

$ (23)

$ 194

Expenses:























Direct vehicle and operating 680

-31

649

163

-18

145

Depreciation of revenue earning

vehicles and lease charges 269

3

272

46

-4

42

Depreciation and amortization of non-

vehicle assets —

46

46

—

5

5

Selling, general and administrative 50

3

53

38

-3

35

Interest expense, net:























Vehicle 63

1

64

21

-1

20

Non-vehicle -1

—

-1

—

—

—

Total interest expense, net 62

1

63

21

-1

20

Technology-related intangible and

other asset impairments —

—

—

20

—

20

Other (income) expense, net 1

—

1

3

—

3

Reorganization items, net 8

—

8

—

— ; —

Total expenses 1,070

22

1,092

291

-21

270

Income (loss) before income taxes $ (194)

$ 1

$ (193)

$ (74)

$ (2)

$ (76)



























Adjusted EBITDA $ (113)

$ 5

$ (108)

$ (41)

$ (5)

$ (46)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin -13%

22%

-12%

-19%

22%

-24%



























Average Vehicles (in whole units) 298,183

9,924

308,107

83,744

-9,924

73,820

Vehicle Utilization 74%

63%

73%

69%

-63%

70%

Transaction Days (in thousands) 20,178

576

20,754

5,308

-576

4,732

Total RPD (in dollars)(b)(c) $ 43.10

$ 42.17

$ 43.35

$ 42.09

$ (41.89)

$ 42.11

Total RPU Per Month (in whole

dollars)(b)(c) $ 972

$ 817

$ 973

$ 889

$ (811)

$ 900

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in

whole dollars)(b) $ 301

$ 135

$ 294

$ 189

$ (135)

$ 200

































(a) Reflects the adjustments related to (i) the revision of the Company's reportable segments to include Canada, Latin America and the

Caribbean in its Americas RAC segment, (ii) the callout of non-vehicle depreciation and amortization on a separate line in the income

statement, and (iii) the inclusion of ancillary retail vehicle sales revenues as discussed below.



(b) Based on December 31, 2020 foreign exchange rates.



(c) Effective during the third quarter of 2021, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPD and Total RPU to include ancillary retail vehicle sales revenues primarily impacting the Americas RAC segment.

Supplemental Schedule VI (continued)

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECAST OF HISTORICAL SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND KEY METRICS Unaudited



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (In millions) U.S. RAC

Adjustments(a)

Americas

RAC

International

RAC (historical

segmentation)

Adjustments(a)

International

RAC (new

segmentation) Revenues $ 1,673

$ 53

$ 1,726

$ 474

$ (53)

$ 421 Expenses:





















Direct vehicle and operating 1,019

1

1,020

312

(44)

268 Depreciation of revenue earning

vehicles and lease charges 439

15

454

111

(15)

96 Depreciation and amortization of non-

vehicle assets —

41

41

—

4

4 Selling, general and administrative 126

2

128

51

(4)

47 Interest expense, net:





















Vehicle 85

2

87

23

(2)

21 Non-vehicle (47)

—

(47)

—

—

— Total interest expense, net 38

2

40

23

(2)

21 Other (income) expense, net (22)

—

(22)

(1)

—

(1) Total expenses 1,600

61

1,661

496

(61)

435 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 73

$ (8)

$ 65

$ (22)

$ 8

$ (14)























Adjusted EBITDA $ 48

$ (5)

$ 43

$ (10)

$ 5

$ (5) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3%

(9)%

2%

(2)%

(9)%

(1)%























Average Vehicles (in whole units) 516,726

19,339

536,065

169,971

(19,339)

150,632 Vehicle Utilization 79%

64%

79%

72%

(64)%

73% Transaction Days (in thousands) 37,706

1,145

38,851

11,256

(1,145)

10,111 Total RPD (in dollars)(b)(c) $ 43.54

$ 48.15

$ 44.45

$ 45.96

$ (47.35)

$ 45.79 Total RPU Per Month (in

whole dollars)(b)(c) $ 1,059

$ 954

$ 1,074

$ 1,014

$ (935)

$ 1,024 Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in

whole dollars)(b) $ 283

$ 259

$ 282

$ 237

$ (259)

$ 234





(a) Reflects the adjustments related to (i) the revision of the Company's reportable segments to include Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean in its Americas RAC segment, (ii) the callout of non-vehicle depreciation and amortization on a separate line in the income statement, and (iii) the inclusion of ancillary retail vehicle sales revenues as discussed below. (b) Based on December 31, 2020 foreign exchange rates. (c) Effective during the third quarter of 2021, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPD and Total RPU to include ancillary retail vehicle

sales revenues primarily impacting the Americas RAC segment.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND KEY METRICS

The term "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Adjusted EBITDA is the Company's segment measure of profitability and complies with GAAP when used in that context.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Non-GAAP measures are not recognized measurements under GAAP. When evaluating the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation of, superior to, or as a substitute for measures of the Company's financial performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS")

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax, debt-related charges and losses, restructuring and restructuring related charges, intangible and tangible asset impairments and write-downs, information technology and finance transformation costs, non-cash acquisition accounting charges, reorganization items, pre-reorganization and non-debtor financing charges, gain from the sale of a business and certain other miscellaneous items on a pre-tax basis. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) includes a provision (benefit) for income taxes derived utilizing a combined statutory rate. The combined statutory rate is management's estimate of the Company's long-term tax rate. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.

Adjusted Diluted EPS represents Adjusted Net Income (Loss) on a per diluted share basis using the weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. Its most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings (loss) per share.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted EPS are important operating metrics because they allow management and investors to assess operational performance of the Company's business, exclusive of the items mentioned above that are not operational in nature or comparable to those of the Company's competitors.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax, non-vehicle depreciation and amortization, net non-vehicle debt interest, vehicle debt-related charges and losses, restructuring and restructuring related charges, goodwill, intangible and tangible asset impairments and write-downs, information technology and finance transformation costs, reorganization items, pre-reorganization and non-debtor financing charges, gain from the sale of a business and certain other miscellaneous items.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin is calculated as the ratio of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA to total revenues.

Management uses these measures as operating performance metrics for internal monitoring and planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's annual operating budget and monthly operating reviews, and analysis of investment decisions, profitability and performance trends. These measures enable management and investors to isolate the effects on profitability of operating metrics most meaningful to the business of renting and leasing vehicles. They also allow management and investors to assess the performance of the entire business on the same basis as its reportable segments. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA is also utilized in the determination of certain executive compensation. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.

Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow

Adjusted operating cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities net of the non-cash add back for vehicle depreciation and reserves, and exclusive of bankruptcy related payments made post emergence. Adjusted operating cash flow is important to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash generated from operations when fully burdened by fleet costs.

Adjusted free cash flow represents adjusted operating cash flow plus the impact of net non-vehicle capital expenditures and net fleet growth after financing. Adjusted free cash flow also excludes the impact of noncontrolling interests which primarily eliminates proceeds from vehicle sales upon consolidation of the Company, but not the associated repayment of vehicle debt. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is important to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash available for, but not limited to, the reduction of non-vehicle debt, share repurchase and acquisition.

KEY METRICS

Available Car Days

Available Car Days represents Average Vehicles multiplied by the number of days in a given period.

Average Vehicles ("Fleet Capacity" or "Capacity")

Average Vehicles is determined using a simple average of the number of vehicles in the fleet whether owned or leased by the Company at the beginning and end of a given period.

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month ("Depreciation Per Unit" or "DPU")

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month represents the amount of average depreciation expense and lease charges per vehicle per month, exclusive of the impacts of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it reflects how effectively the Company is managing the costs of its vehicles and facilitates comparisons with other participants in the vehicle rental industry.

Total Revenue Per Transaction Day ("Total RPD"or "RPD"; also referred to as "pricing")

Total RPD represents revenue generated per transaction day, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents a measure of changes in the underlying pricing in the vehicle rental business and encompasses the elements in vehicle rental pricing that management has the ability to control.

Historically, the Company excluded revenue generated from ancillary retail vehicles sales. Effective during the third quarter 2021, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPD to include ancillary retail vehicle sales revenues to better align with current industry practice. Prior periods shown have been restated to conform with the revised definition.

Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month ("Total RPU" or "Total RPU Per Month")

Total RPU Per Month represents the amount of revenue generated per vehicle each month, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it provides a measure of revenue productivity relative to fleet capacity, or asset efficiency.

Historically, the Company excluded revenue generated from ancillary retail vehicles sales. Effective during the third quarter 2021, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPU to include ancillary retail vehicle sales revenues to better align with current industry practice. Prior periods shown have been restated to conform with the revised definition.

Transaction Days ("Days"; also referred to as "volume")

Transaction Days represents the total number of 24-hour periods, with any partial period counted as one Transaction Day, that vehicles were on rent (the period between when a rental contract is opened and closed) in a given period. Thus, it is possible for a vehicle to attain more than one Transaction Day in a 24-hour period. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents the number of revenue-generating days.

Vehicle Utilization ("Utilization")

Vehicle Utilization represents the ratio of Transaction Days to Available Car Days. This metric is important to management and investors as it measures the proportion of vehicles that are being used to generate revenues relative to fleet capacity.

