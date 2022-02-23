Parler Subpoenas Twitter in Ongoing Case Against Amazon Web Services, Inc. Regarding Anti-Competitive Practices

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parler, primarily known for its viewpoint-neutral free speech social media platform, filed a subpoena requesting documents regarding Twitter's alleged collusion with Amazon Web Services resulting in Parler's deplatforming and removal from APP stores on January 10, 2021.

"Parler will continue to fight against Big Tech companies like Amazon Web Services and Twitter that attempt to stifle innovation and free speech through anticompetitive practices. We will continue to stand against cancel culture and the mob mentality," said George Farmer, CEO of Parler.

The subpoena (Case #21-2-02856-6 SEA), issued by Superior Court for the State of Washington King County in Parler LLC vs Amazon Web Services Inc., requests the following:

Twitter's response to government and/or Congressional subpoenas issued in 2021 relating to the 2020 presidential election; former President Donald Trump ; the January 6 Capitol Protest; Parler; Content Moderation; and/or the incitement of violence.

Transcripts relating to the January 6 Capitol Protest

Documents relating to Parler's contractual relationship with Amazon.

Documents relating to the revenue, profits, goodwill, publicity, and/or other benefits obtained by Twitter as a result of Donald Trump's use of Twitter's social media platform.

Documents relating to consequences of former President Donald Trump leaving the Twitter social media platform

Documents relating to the decision of Twitter to block former President Donald Trump from using the Twitter social media platform and the consequences of Twitter users migrating to competing social media platforms.

Communications between Twitter and Amazon related to content on Twitter that Amazon identified as violent, violence-inciting, or otherwise in conflict with any Amazon policy.

Documents relating to Amazon continuing to host Parler on Amazon's cloud services.

Documents relating to Amazon hosting or continuing to host Twitter on Amazon's cloud services.

Documents relating in any way to the tweet sent by Twitter's then-CEO Jack Dorsey at 12:26 a.m. on January 10, 2021 , in which Jack Dorsey added a "heart emoji" to a screenshot of Apple's app store that showed that Parler was no longer the most downloaded application.

Twitter's Content Moderation policies and procedures.

Documents analyzing Twitter's Content Moderation activities.

Communications with Amazon concerning Twitter's Content Moderation.

Documents evaluating the efficacy of Twitter's Content Moderation relating to the January 6 Capitol Protest.

Communications between Twitter and Amazon relating to any congressional subpoena received by Twitter in 2021, or any testimony by a Twitter representative relating thereto.

Communications between Twitter's then-CEO Jack Dorsey and any employee of Google, Amazon, Facebook, or Apple relating to the following:

