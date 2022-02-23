Poseida Therapeutics Hosts Second Annual Virtual R&D Day Highlighting Novel Pipeline Assets and Latest Technology Innovations Virtual R&D Day featuring key opinion leaders and Poseida's leadership and scientific team members to be held today at 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced that the Company plans to highlight its clinical and preclinical pipeline progress during a virtual R&D Day to be held today beginning at 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT.

Poseida Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Poseida Therapeutics hosts R&D Day focused on novel pipeline and technology innovations. #celltherapy #genetherapy $PSTX

"R&D Day is a time for us to showcase not only our progress in the clinic but our redefining work in cell and gene therapy using our proprietary genetic engineering technologies in new and innovative ways," said Eric Ostertag, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Chairman of Poseida Therapeutics. "Today we are excited to share new data demonstrating the promise of our platforms. For the first time, we will highlight our capabilities in site-specific transposon-based DNA delivery, which is a technology that could revolutionize gene therapy by allowing insertion of large therapeutic transgenes into potentially any site in nearly any cell type or tissue."

Presentations will cover updates on both platforms and product candidates and will be delivered by the Company's executive leadership, scientists, clinical team members, and key opinion leaders including Scientific Advisory Board member Dr. Luca Gattinoni, Director of the Division of Functional Immune Cell Modulation at the Leibniz Institute for Immunotherapy, whose research focuses on T-cell-based immunotherapies with an emphasis on T-cell differentiation; and Dr. Susan Slovin, the Associate Vice Chair, Academic Administration, Department of Medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering, an oncologist with expertise in prostate cancer, clinical immunology, and other genitourinary malignancies and a clinical investigator on Poseida' s P-PSMA-101 clinical trial.

Key R&D Day Topics and Highlights

T SCM -based CAR-T Therapy Programs

Dr. Gattinoni is presenting on the importance of T-stem cell memory (Tscm) in cell therapy, a desirable cell type that is associated with best responses and a differentiated tolerability profile in the clinic and may be key to CAR-T success against solid tumor indications.

Dr. Slovin is providing expanded commentary on clinical findings in the P-PSMA-101 trial, the autologous CAR-T program for patients with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer, following her presentation of these results at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) earlier in the month.

Devon Shedlock , Ph.D., Poseida's Chief Scientific Officer of Cell Therapy, is presenting on the Company's allogeneic CAR-T platform, including preclinical findings from P-BCMA-ALLO1 and P-MUC1C-ALLO1, and will discuss the benefits of taking a dual CAR approach with the Company's P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 program as an example, enabled by utilizing Poseida's proprietary non-viral piggyBac DNA Delivery System.

Innovative Gene Therapy Programs

P-OTC-101 is the Company's liver-directed gene therapy program for the in vivo treatment of urea cycle disease caused by a deficiency in the ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) enzyme, a defect that impairs the body's ability to detoxify ammonia, a byproduct of protein metabolism. Today the Company will show animal data demonstrating use of its hybrid delivery approach to correct the disease markers and achieve durable expression at dramatically lower doses to support a potentially more effective and more tolerable profile, thereby highlighting the ability of Poseida's technologies to address challenges that have plagued traditional adeno associated virus (AAV)-based gene delivery.

P-FVIII-101 is a liver-directed gene therapy program partnered with Takeda utilizing the Company's piggyBac DNA Delivery System in combination with Poseida's biodegradable nanoparticle delivery for the in vivo treatment of Hemophilia A, a bleeding disorder with high unmet medical need caused by a deficiency in Factor VIII production. Today the Company will share data showing potentially therapeutic levels of expression of Factor VIII can be achieved using a fully nanoparticle system to deliver treatment in juvenile animal models, demonstrating the potential to achieve single treatment cures even in the underserved juvenile patient population.

Emerging Technologies

Site-Specific Super PiggyBac ® DNA Delivery represents the next generation in gene insertion technology, with the potential to drive highly site-specific DNA integration in nearly any cell or tissue type.

Cas-CLOVER Site-Specific Gene Editing System works with high efficiency when editing in vivo and can be delivered using the Company's proprietary biodegradable mRNA LNPs.

The Company's TCR-T platform combines piggyBac DNA delivery and Cas-CLOVER gene editing technologies to generate effective off-the-shelf TCR-T product candidates and could be leveraged to address indications in oncology and beyond, including infectious disease and autoimmunity.

The Company's CAR 3.0 approach uses genetically modified hematopoietic stem cells, or HSCs, to create a next-generation anti-cancer therapeutic for some indications, which could potentially combine the advantages of T cells, NK cells and other cell types that are naturally derived from HSCs in a single CAR-based treatment approach.

R&D Day Webcast Information

A live webcast of the Company's R&D Day event will be available on the Investors & Media section of Poseida's website, www.poseida.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-specific Gene Editing System and nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics. To learn more, visit www.poseida.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the potential benefits of Poseida's technology platforms and product candidates, Poseida's plans and strategy with respect to developing its technologies and product candidates, future roles and contributions of Poseida's executive officers, and anticipated timelines and milestones with respect to Poseida's development programs and manufacturing activities. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Poseida's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with development and regulatory approval of novel product candidates in the biopharmaceutical industry and the other risks described in Poseida's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statement contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Poseida undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.