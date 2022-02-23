SoftwareReviews Names the Top Project Portfolio Management Software for 2022

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its Project Portfolio Management Data Quadrant Awards. Seven providers have been identified as Gold Medalists.

The best Project Portfolio Management providers for 2022 have been identified by SoftwareReviews based on verified survey data collected from real end users. These providers have received high scores on the organization's Data Quadrant.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) score of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Project Portfolio Management Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Planisware Enterprise , +99 NEF, ranked high for usability and intuitiveness. , +99 NEF, ranked high for usability and intuitiveness.

LiquidPlanner , +98 NEF, has been recognized for its clean product strategy and rate of improvement. , +98 NEF, has been recognized for its clean product strategy and rate of improvement.

Planview Enterprise One , +95 NEF, ranked high for exceptional customer service. , +95 NEF, ranked high for exceptional customer service.

Planview PPM PRO , +93 NEF, is loved by its customers for including advanced analytics and reporting capabilities. , +93 NEF, is loved by its customers for including advanced analytics and reporting capabilities.

Smartsheet , +92 NEF, performed well in project portfolio management. , +92 NEF, performed well in project portfolio management.

Sciforma PPM , +92 NEF, scored high for including task and workflow management. , +92 NEF, scored high for including task and workflow management.

Adobe Workfront, +91 NEF, has been recognized for including quality training. , +91 NEF, has been recognized for including quality training.

