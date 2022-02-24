Abstrakt Marketing Group President Eric Watkins Named Recipient of the 2022 St. Louis Titan 100

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan CEO, Abstrakt Marketing Group, and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Eric Watkins, President of Abstrakt Marketing Group, as a 2022 Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes St. Louis's Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives. These individuals are the area's most accomplished business leaders who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2022 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 38,000 individuals and generate over $15.7 billion in annual revenue. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on April 28, 2022, and they will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

"The Titan 100 are shaping the future of St. Louis's business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. "We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation."

In just 10 short years, Eric Watkins has gone from being an intern to holding a position on the Executive team. Today, he oversees the entire company as the President of Abstrakt Marketing Group. Watkins fully embraced getting comfortable with being uncomfortable early on because he knew if he was chasing discomfort, he would grow as a person.

Watkins is a leader who truly sees value in the people around him and makes it a mission to help them grow. He helps each team member he manages by coaching, advising, and working to continuously progress their specific departments. He also understands that helping others grow affects the future growth and success of a business. Helping others reach their highest potential empowers them to be more involved within the company's mission. He also makes it a priority to give his direct reports the types of opportunities he was given—the kind that helped him reach his position as president.

When asked about Watkins, Abstrakt CEO Scott Scully said, "Eric's professional and personal development over the past years exemplifies the exponential growth opportunities we have at Abstrakt, going from an Operations Intern in 2012 to President of Abstrakt Marketing Group. He is an invaluable asset to the constant development of excellence in our workplace, and the contributions he has made to our culture are immeasurable."

Watkins understands that his role as president is to make sure all Abstrakt team members feel supported and challenged to deliver the highest quality of service for our partners. He preaches that if you take the experiences you're given and you're professional, you're going to be a better individual. In turn, the business is going to be better. There is an understanding that you can't just go through the motions every day—you always need to be trying to be better, both for your sake and for the organization's.

Eric Watkins will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on April 28, 2022, at "The Factory" located in Chesterfield, Missouri. The Factory is one of the anchors in the new entertainment complex called The District, the first performance and event venue in the Midwest built from the ground up in more than 20 years. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather the Titan 100 for an evening unlike anything that exists in the St. Louis business community.

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the St. Louis community," says Adam Herman, Partner at Wipfli. "We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in St. Louis and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved."

SOURCE Abstrakt Marketing Group