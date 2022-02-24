Angi survey reveals 2022 top home projects

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for home renovations is strong, according to a new survey by Angi , a leading and comprehensive solution for everything home. 89% of homeowners surveyed are either planning or working on home projects, with kitchen remodels selected as the most urgent and most important home project for 2022.

Of 1,000 homeowners planning or working on home projects, 91% say their primary residence needs at least minor renovations, with 36% saying it needs major renovations. Over 60% of homeowners anticipate their 2022 home projects will cost $10,000 or more, with 16% anticipating total costs of over $50,000.

"An active real estate market is driving the desire to increase value through home improvement projects," says Mischa Fisher, Chief Economist at Angi. "Over half of homeowners say they are beginning to at least explore the possibility of selling their primary residence, leading to a lot of planned projects to increase the value of their homes."

Goals for 2022 Home Projects

The number one goal for 2022 home projects is to fix existing issues (47%), followed by increase home value (43%), improve aesthetic design (39%), make maintenance easier (33%), and make the home smarter (31%). While three out of five homeowners are excited about the home projects on their to-do lists, nearly as many are feeling overwhelmed or anxious.

"It's easy to love your home but it's not always easy to love taking care of it. Home projects can be stressful and can put pressure on the family in more ways than one," adds Fisher. "The more we know about what homeowners are planning, the more we can help them feel knowledgeable and prepared for the home projects they face. At Angi, our goal is to help people feel excited about their upcoming home projects."

Top Planned Projects for 2022

Given the time of year, it's no surprise that temperature control is top of mind for homeowners nationwide. 84% of homeowners planning or taking on home projects in 2022 include a heating-related project on their list. The most common home issues homeowners report are drafty windows/doors (44%), uneven heating/cooling, and outdated HVAC systems (35% each). Aligning with these issues, the most common projects, planned by over one-third of homeowners, are caulking/weather stripping around windows and doors, and installing a smart thermostat.

Outside of heating-related projects, the most important areas homeowners are working on or planning to work on in 2022 are kitchens or living rooms (14% each), followed by home exterior (12%), bathrooms and bedrooms (11% each), and outdoor landscaping (10%).

When it comes to specific projects, many were planned in 2021 but not completed, while others are new to top the list in 2022. While outdoor landscaping remains a popular planned project in 2022, it was also the most likely to have been planned in 2021 but left incomplete. The new projects people want to do in 2022 include:

Painting or wallpaper: 34%

Updated decor: 33%

Outdoor landscape: 30%

Flooring: 30%

Bathrooms: 30%

Kitchen: 30%

Updating storage space (incl. shed, closets, etc.): 29%

Living room: 25%

Bedroom(s): 25%

Utilities (HVAC, electrical, plumbing): 24%

Of these projects, the one people want to do first is the kitchen remodel, followed by bathrooms and then bedrooms. Homeowners also see kitchen remodels as most important on their to-do list, followed by living room projects and then bedrooms and outdoor landscaping.

2022 Home Project Challenges

When it comes to accomplishing their 2022 home improvement plans, over half of homeowners are concerned about cost, with nearly one-third seeing this as the biggest hurdle. Other top concerns include time, availability of materials/resources, disruption of home life and availability of professionals.

"When dealing with home projects, it's critical to plan ahead and build in time for unexpected delays," adds Fisher. "Economic factors like supply chain issues and inflation may be out of your control, but they don't have to completely sideline your next project. A high-quality pro can help you know what to expect - and plan for it - so you can check all your home projects off your list this year."

Methodology

This scientific random sample of 1,000 US adult homeowners are all currently working on home renovations or plan to start home renovations soon. The sample was surveyed between December 14, 2021, and December 17, 2021. No weighting has been applied. DKC Analytics conducted and analyzed this survey with a sample procured using the Pollfish survey delivery platform, which delivers online surveys globally through mobile apps and the mobile web along with the desktop web.

About Angi

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) is your home for everything home—a comprehensive solution for all your home needs. From repairs and renovations to products and financing, Angi is transforming every touch point in the customer journey. With over 25 years of experience and a network of over 200,000 pros, we have helped more than 150 million people with their home needs. Angi is your partner for every part of your home care journey.

