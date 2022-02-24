ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES ADJUSTS WORLD NAVIGATOR'S SUMMER 2022 BALTIC ITINERARIES

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today that, as a result of current regional tensions, the luxe-adventure cruise line is adjusting two late-summer 2022, Baltic itineraries. On both the Hamburg-to-Kiel itinerary, departing August 26, 2022, and Kiel-roundtrip itineraries, departing September 7, World Navigator will drop St. Petersburg, Russia, and now call at Kotka and Mariehamn, Finland. The August 26 voyage includes a bucket-list transit of the Kiel Canal, while the September 7 departure will now also add Saaremaa, Estonia, where World Navigator will dock in the city center, adjacent to the Medieval Castle of Kuressaare.

Atlas Ocean Voyages' logo (PRNewsfoto/Atlas Ocean Voyages) (PRNewswire)

"Atlas Ocean Voyages' top priority is the safety and comfort of our guests and crew," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "With unrest in Eastern Europe, we have adjusted our voyages and replaced our Russia calls with equally exciting and charming destinations in Finland and Estonia. Guests will enjoy these unique and rarely visited destinations and immersive shore excursions to take in the rich cultures and breathtaking vistas of the Baltic."

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure, expedition cruise line designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. Launched in August 2021, World Navigator features 98 suites, solo suites with no single supplements, and staterooms and is the line's first newly constructed small expedition ship, which can reach smaller, authentic and exclusive locales where larger ships cannot reach.

World Navigator will cruise the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and Iceland, Greenland and The Arctic in summer 2022; Central and South America in the autumn; and return to Antarctica for her winter 2022-23 season. Atlas' second ship, World Traveller, launches in November 2022, with three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, to join the fleet through 2024.

For more information, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Please also follow Atlas Ocean Voyages on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), Twitter (www.twitter.com/atlascruises), Instagram (www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/atlascruises). Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages