Bloomios to Exhibit Turnkey Private Label Solution for Hemp-Derived Products at ASD Market Week, February 27 to March 3, 2022

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomios, Inc. (OTC: BLMS), a leading hemp and nutraceutical manufacturer specializing in full service product development, R&D, and compliance solutions, will exhibit at ASD Market Week, February 27 to March 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

(PRNewsfoto/Bloomios, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Recognized as the most comprehensive wholesale trade show in the U.S., the event will feature the country's largest selection of wholesale merchandise and bring together more than 25,000 buyers across 42 store and distributor types.

The company will showcase its Bloomios Private Label turnkey solution for hemp-derived products, which comprises a diverse line of edibles, including sugar free gummies and tinctures, as well as creams, bath and pet products.

"We support the full creative freedom of brands and retailers or anyone looking to take advantage of today's booming market for hemp-derived products," stated David Zinger, Bloomios Private Label COO. "We offer the full range of product options along with low minimum order quantities, rapid turnaround times and excellent customer service."

Show attendees will discover how Bloomios Private Label can help them create the look and feel that best represents their brand in the hemp-derived marketplace. They can private label Bloomios' standardized products for superfast time-to-market, or take advantage of the company's full R&D and custom product services to create their own unique formulations with hemp-derived cannabinoids. All Bloomios products are manufactured at the company's state-of-the-art cGMP FDACS-certified facilities in the U.S.

"As a leading national private label manufacturer, we take great pride in our exceptional manufacturing processes, premium packaging, and efficient in-house testing and sourcing solutions," added Zinger. "We see the major draw of this trade show helping us continue to expand our business with buyers looking for the best suppliers and most innovative products available today."

Visitors to ASD Market Week can sample and order Bloomios Private Label products at the company's booth #W10609. Or order online today at bloomios.com.

About ASD Market Week

ASD Market Week is the most comprehensive trade show for consumer merchandise in the United States. Held twice a year in Las Vegas, it brings together the world's widest variety of products in one efficient four-day shopping experience. On the show floor, retailers of all sizes discover quality choices at every price point. To learn more, visit asdonline.com.

About Bloomios

Bloomios, Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes U.S. hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through wholesale distribution channels and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bloomios Private Label. The company provides custom formulation, brand development, manufacturing and order fulfillment to a wide variety of customers, including small and major brands, chain stores, vape shops and distributors. It offers private- and white-label customers a wide selection of more than 200 customizable hemp products across 12 categories. Bloomios is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with manufacturing and distribution in Daytona Beach, Florida. To learn more, visitbloomios.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company's pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Bloomios Private Label Contact:

David Zinger

COO

Tel (386) 256 – 1826

Email contact

Investor Relations Contact:

Ronald Both or Justin Lumley

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact

Media Contact:

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email Contact

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomios, Inc.