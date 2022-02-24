Everly Health Solutions Addressing Critical Need For Colorectal Screening Nationally

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everly Health Solutions, the enterprise division of Austin-based Everly Health , today highlights its all-in-one digital solution paired with consumer-friendly at-home lab tests to provide needed colorectal cancer preventive screening at scale.

As a leading screening provider in the country, the company offers accessible options for diagnostic care and preventive health services, including the early detection and prevention of disease like colorectal cancer.

"Millions of Americans have skipped important cancer screenings since the start of COVID-19," said Cindy Kent, COO of Everly Health. "Sadly, many have not been able to access the care they need during the pandemic, and that's where we can help. Our population screening solutions empower members to take charge and address their own health journeys with accompanying education about these preventative screenings."

With a particular focus on gaps in care and workforce wellness for health plans and employers, the organization provides a comprehensive enterprise solution: the clinical and technology infrastructure to enable diagnostic and preventative screening testing. The company's clinical integration operates alongside the traditional healthcare system in a way that is highly scalable and improves healthcare outcomes, posting a 2021 NPS score of 68 that reflects an exceptional user experience for patients and their caregivers. In fact, a 2019 case study alongside a national health plan resulted in a 48% year-over-year increase in testing compliance rates from previously non-compliant members.

"There are too many Americans who still do not have a primary care physician," said Doug Elwood, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Everly Health. "The CDC estimates that 68% of deaths from colorectal cancer could be avoided if the over 40 million eligible persons got screened. Providing an accurate and seamless process for millions of Americans is paramount to ensuring timely detection and puts Everly Health in the position to help address colon cancer."

Colorectal cancer is highly treatable with early detection – however, according to data from the National Cancer Institute, over the past 30 years, the rate of colorectal cancer cases has more than doubled among adults younger than age 50.

To learn more about colorectal cancer and how organizations can integrate life-saving screening benefits, visit https://www.everlyhealthsolutions.com/ .

About Everly Health Solutions

Everly Health Solutions, a subsidiary of Everly Health, is a virtual care provider that uses modern diagnostics and telehealth to improve early detection and prevention of disease. Our solutions provide the clinical, logistical, and technological framework to facilitate population-scale testing across key healthcare markets in all 50 states. We believe that empowering people with convenient access to clinically actionable testing has the power to change lives, improve outcomes, and create a healthier world.

