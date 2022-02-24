Forever Oceans announces appointment of its first Chief People Officer

GAINESVILLE, Va., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forever Oceans, a leading innovator in sustainable seafood, strengthens its leadership team with the addition of Ashley Jean-Pierre as its first Chief People Officer, reporting to Bill Bien, CEO. The appointment comes as Forever Oceans builds out its production capacity and enters a new growth phase following the historic award of the world's largest ever concession for sustainable aquaculture in Brazil.

New Forever Oceans Chief People Officer, Ashley Jean-Pierre. (PRNewswire)

"I'm delighted to welcome Ashley to the team, as we expand our operational capabilities and bring our offers to market," said Bill Bien, CEO of Forever Oceans. "She brings extensive experience in accelerating growth by aligning teams with business and customer objectives, shaping global company culture, and fostering employee engagement and innovation. All of these skills will help us achieve our vision of becoming the world's premier sustainable seafood company as we expand our operations across the world."

Ashley has more than 15 years of experience in leading all aspects of human resources management and brings a passion for leading change, creating employee-first cultures, and in developing teams. Most recently, Ashley served as Vice-President of Human Resources at Fidelis Cybersecurity, Inc., where she helped lead the company's successful spin off from General Dynamics. Fidelis is a global company with employees in Israel, Germany, Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

Ashley holds a BA honors degree in Sociology from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

About Forever Oceans

Forever Oceans is a leading innovator in sustainable seafood. Our mission is to create a new way for the world to produce delicious seafood that's good for people and the planet. We know offshore aquaculture, we know conservation and apply our unique innovations. These include deep-water enclosures where we ocean-raise fish using advanced systems. They ensure our operations are efficient, produce fish in the most sustainable way possible, and are supportive of local communities. Forever Oceans was recently named one of America's most innovative seafood companies by Seafood Source.

(PRNewsfoto/Forever Oceans) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Forever Oceans