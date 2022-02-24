Nutanix Frame joins a growing number of forward-thinking businesses that are integrating and validating their products through IGEL Ready program; IGEL OS-powered Devices can now more easily be deployed within the Nutanix Frame Desktop-as-a-Service platform

IGEL and Nutanix Frame Team to Elevate the End User Experience Nutanix Frame joins a growing number of forward-thinking businesses that are integrating and validating their products through IGEL Ready program; IGEL OS-powered Devices can now more easily be deployed within the Nutanix Frame Desktop-as-a-Service platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, announced today the expansion of its strategic alliance with Nutanix Frame with the validation of IGEL OS as Nutanix Frame Ready. Additionally, Nutanix Frame has joined the IGEL Ready program as a technology partner.

(PRNewsfoto/IGEL) (PRNewswire)

"In today's 'work from anywhere' world, it can be challenging for IT teams to stay on top of the needs of their end users and provide a computing experience that keeps them engaged and productive," said Jim Airdo, Senior Vice President of IGEL Ready & Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "The mutual verification and validation of IGEL OS and Nutanix Frame makes the delivery of that experience even easier. The combined solution has now been proven for seamless interoperability so that enterprises can deliver end user computing productivity and value, faster."

Ruben Sprujit, Sr. Technologist at Nutanix said, "Nutanix and IGEL are working together to help make hybrid work both easy and secure. They're extending the flexibility afforded by Frame, in delivering virtual apps and desktops, to IGEL OS-powered endpoints through IGEL Ready. For customers looking to enable a secure and modern digital workplace, IGEL OS and Frame deliver simplicity, scalability, and ease of management."

Greater Flexibility and Choice for Work-From-Anywhere Environments

Nutanix Frame is an industry-leading hybrid and multicloud Desktop as a Service (DaaS) solution that delivers Windows apps and desktops to users anywhere, on any device. The Frame Ready program, part of Nutanix Ready, allows thin client vendors to validate compatibility of their operating systems and/or hardware as fully compatible with Nutanix Frame and the Frame App.

With the successful completion of verification and joint compatibility testing, IGEL OS's Nutanix Frame Ready status simplifies the deployment and operation of IGEL OS-powered devices with the Nutanix Frame Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform. With Nutanix Frame now validated with IGEL OS, mutual customers using Nutanix Frame to support work-from-anywhere environments benefit from greater flexibility and choice when it comes to managing, securing, and modernizing the delivery of cloud-enabled workspace.

"We are pleased to have achieved Nutanix Frame Ready status, and at the same time see Nutanix Frame become part of a powerful validation movement in the end user computing industry," said Divya Saggar, Director, IGEL Ready. "The future of enterprise computing is in the cloud and the IGEL Ready technology partner program makes it easy for any company to deploy their applications to virtual desktops and cloud workspaces, reaching a new and relevant market while also enabling world-class customer service."

A Growing and Vibrant Ecosystem for the Modern Workplace

Established in July 2020, IGEL Ready opens up the company's core enterprise software for tech companies like Nutanix to integrate and validate its products, driving business growth and flexible access to enterprise applications for mutual customers of Nutanix and IGEL. The growing IGEL Ready ecosystem now includes more than 100 technology partners providing hardware, software, and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive, and secure user experience for digital workspaces within modern workplace environments.

In an era where customers and their employees require reliable, frictionless access to tools, applications, and services, IGEL Ready helps ensure product compatibility and productivity to support business continuity and growth. The IGEL Ready program ensures that partner applications are validated and shared, and that their customers have access to updated and secure software. This vibrant ecosystem enables customers to consider compatible devices and partner applications across eight categories in the IGEL Ready Showcase .

For more information on IGEL OS and its Nutanix Frame Ready validation, visit https://www.nutanix.com/partners/technology-alliances/igel . To learn more in the Nutanix Frame IGEL Ready Showcase page here . For a tutorial and video of how to set up Nutanix Frame and IGEL OS, visit the IGEL Community page at https://github.com/IGEL-Community/IGEL-Docs/blob/main/Docs/HOWTO-Nutanix-Frame-Setup.md .

To start the IGEL Ready application process, visit igel.com/partners/technology-partners/ . To explore the IGEL Ready ecosystem of solutions, visit igel.com/ready .

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

IGEL is one of the world's leading providers of next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's innovative software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), and IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and high-performance endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device and some ARM/RPI4 devices. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IGEL Technology