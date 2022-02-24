Online Blockchain plc: Umbria Network and MicroBuddies Collaborate for Exclusive NFT Drop

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Umbria Network has extended its partnership with MicroBuddies™ to provide rewards and extra value for both of their communities.

Anyone holding a Juiced Umbrian NFT on the snapshot date of Wednesday, 2nd March will qualify for the MicroBuddy airdrop (PRNewswire)

MicroBuddies is a collectible NFT breeding game created by Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB:GMER), which is built on the Polygon network. Within the game, players passively earn GOO (an ERC20 in-game currency) from their MicroBuddies NFTs that can be spent to create rarer MicroBuddies who produce even more GOO. Anyone holding an Umbria DAO's 'Juiced' Umbrian NFT on the date of the snapshot (Wednesday, 2nd March at 5pm UTC) will qualify for a MicroBuddy, which will be dropped into their wallet on March 9th.



As announced previously, MicroBuddies recommends Umbria's Narni bridge to its players to seamlessly bridge funds from the Ethereum to Polygon network at the quickest and cheapest rates. The upcoming NFT drop will enhance the partnership and help grow and expand the MicroBuddies ecosystem by onboarding a tranche of Umbria's crypto-savvy audience. The collaboration also provides further benefits to Umbrian holders, who can extend their NFT portfolio at no cost.



"There's great synergy here and we're looking forward to introducing our community to this exciting NFT strategy game," said Oscar Chambers, co-lead developer and founder at Network Umbria. "Umbrian holders can look forward to more functionality and benefits including further NFT airdrops from Umbria's latest partner projects and access to whitelist spots for new mints."



"The Microbuddies team is grateful for the affordable and simplified solution that Umbria brings to bridging cross-chain assets," said David Sterling, Chief Operating Officer of Good Gaming. "We consider Umbria's cross-chain solution to be essential to improving the blockchain gaming experience for Microbuddies players. We are looking forward to welcoming the Juiced Umbrian recipients of Microbuddies into our fun and amazing community!"



About Umbria

Operating within the DeFi and NFT space, Umbria Network enables anyone to migrate cryptocurrency assets across chain cheaply and quickly and earn high APYs on those assets with no impermanent loss.



Umbria's flagship Narni cross-chain bridge is solving current blockchain interoperability issues. Narni removes the difficulty and expense of moving assets between blockchains and is the fastest and cheapest cross-chain liquidity bridge between the Ethereum and Polygon networks. Narni eliminates the barriers to entry for engaging with DeFi applications and NFTs making them much more accessible to a wider audience.



The Umbria ecosystem, built on Polygon, has three major protocols:

A Cross-chain Asset Bridge: enables the fast and cheap transfer of assets between otherwise incompatible blockchains and cryptocurrency networks. A Staking Pool: users can earn interest on their crypto assets by providing liquidity to the Narni bridge A Decentralised Exchange (DEX): an automated liquidity protocol powered by a constant product formula, deployed using smart contracts and governed entirely on-chain. Provides fast and cheap token swapping

UK-publicly listed Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC) acts as Umbria's coordinator, administrator and advisor. This provides a level of transparency rare in the DeFi space.



