People.ai Appoints Aman Sirohi as Chief Information Security Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai , the premiere Revenue Intelligence & Operations platform, today announced that Aman Sirohi has been named Chief Information Security Officer. Sirohi brings decades of experience envisioning and delivering technology and security solutions in complex enterprise environments across a spectrum of industries, from retail to telecommunications to technology.

"I am thrilled to join People.ai at such an exciting time of growth and opportunity for the company, and for its current and future customers," Sirohi said. "I share People.ai's values as well as its commitment to lead this burgeoning revenue intelligence and operations market on every front. And I'm particularly excited to take the helm in our efforts to ensure the ironclad security of customer data, and to continuously build layers of trust with our customers and stakeholders – in every solution we deliver and in every interaction."

Most recently, Sirohi was Senior Director of Cybersecurity at Guidewire solutions. Prior to that, he led the cyber security delivery team at U.S. retail leader Ross. While at Accenture, Sirohi delivered enterprise solutions in the U.S. and dozens of countries for such iconic global brands as Cisco, Vodafone, Verizon and Marriott.

"I am very excited to announce Aman as People.ai's new Chief Information Security Officer," said People.ai Founder and CEO Oleg Rogynskyy. "He brings a compelling combination of security expertise, vision and leadership that makes me very confident People.ai will continue to be the standard-bearer when it comes to securing customer data and in embedding privacy and compliance in everything we do."

The People.ai information security program is based on the NIST and ISO 27001 frameworks. The company completes an annual SOC 2 type 2 certification as well as ISO 27001 certification, both of which are available to all customers. In addition to these certifications, People.ai has also completed a Google OAuth Verification and CSA STAR Level 1 Attestation. For more information about People.ai's information security program, visit https://people.ai/product/enterprise-scale-security/ .

Sirohi's appointment follows the recent announcement of new People.ai CMO Mariana Prado Cogan and the close of a record-breaking 2021, which saw the revenue intelligence and operations category pioneer achieve 250% customer growth and close $100 million in Series D funding to accelerate investments in the company's SmartData platform and its expansion into new industry segments and geographies.

About People.ai

People.ai delivers the industry's leading Revenue Intelligence platform. Using patented AI technology, it transforms business activity such as email, meetings, and contacts, into account and opportunity management solutions that increase sales rep productivity, accelerates revenue growth, and maximizes marketing ROI. Enterprises such as AppDynamics, DataRobot, Okta, and Zoom rely on People.ai to unlock growth.

