PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP WITH SKY NEW ZEALAND FOR 2022 SEASON

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, and Sky New Zealand today announced an exclusive broadcast partnership for 2022. Sky Sport will become the exclusive PFL content provider in New Zealand, carrying both the PFL's inaugural Challenger Series and the 2022 PFL Regular Season, Playoffs, and PFL World Championship.

Photo by Professional Fighters League (PRNewswire)

Additionally, Sky New Zealand will bring MMA fans exclusive PFL content including archival season footage from 2019-2021 and original content from PFL Studios.

PFL Women's Lightweight fighter Genah Fabian, a proud New Zealander, continued making a name for herself during the 2021 PFL Season, qualifying for the 2021 Playoffs after a 2-0-0 record with wins against both Laura Sanchez and Julija Pajic.

Additionally, Women's Lightweight fighter Michelle Montague will make her PFL debut at the inaugural PFL Challenger Series on March 4. The Kiwi is a former IMMAF champion and will look to earn a 2022 PFL Regular Season contract.

"As we look ahead to an event-packed 2022 season for the Professional Fighters League, we are elated to announce our broadcast partnership with Sky in New Zealand," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "Sky is the home of sports and entertainment in New Zealand, and we are eager to deliver MMA fans PFL's world class content and fighters."

"I'm thrilled that fight fans across the country will have access to world-class fighters and exclusive MMA content on Sky New Zealand in what will be PFL's biggest season ever," said Ray Sefo, President of Fighter Operations of PFL. "Genah Fabian and Michelle Montague are two standout talents and I know all of New Zealand will be supporting them when they step into the SmartCage for the upcoming Regular Season and Challenger Series events."

"MMA is a growth sport in Aotearoa New Zealand and has huge appeal to a wide range of fans," said Adam Crothers, Sky's Head of Sports Partnerships. "Peter and his team have a bold vision for where they want to take the PFL and it's exciting for us to be able to share the PFL with Kiwis who keenly follow and admire the extraordinary athletes and personalities who take part in this sport. What's more, they can do this where they are with Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and through their Sky box."

The deal was spearheaded in conjunction with Athletic Sports Group and its subsidiary Fight Globe, the world's largest combat sports distributor.

PFL is the first and only MMA league with a true sports-season format where elite fighters from around the world compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship. The four competitors in each division who earn the most points advance to the win-or-go-home Playoffs, followed by the biggest night in MMA – the PFL World Championship – with each winner going home with the $1 million prize.

Following a breakthrough year that saw 100 percent audience growth, PFL has accelerated its momentum in the early part of 2022 with a multi-year renewal with ESPN, generating widespread buzz around the upcoming Challenger Series on Fubo Sports Network, and adding several leading brands to its blue-chip sponsorship portfolio.

Professional Fighters League is the No. 2 MMA company globally and features an elite talent roster with 25 percent of its fighters independently ranked in the top-25 of the world, including 2021 PFL champions Ray Cooper III and Movlid Khaybulaev. PFL has live event coverage in 160 countries on leading distribution platforms and delivers a unique, innovative product to the more than 600 million MMA fans globally.

