RADCOM Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"The fourth quarter of 2021 represented a strong finish to a good fiscal year. We achieved our highest-ever quarterly and full-year revenue results, ending the year at the higher end of our guidance range with the majority of revenues coming from recurring revenues, which reflects our strategy to procure multi-year contracts and provides us good visibility," said Eyal Harari, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer. "During the year, we successfully delivered on our customer commitments while moving our business forward by securing additional orders for our RADCOM ACE solution. We continued investing strategically in our cutting-edge 5G solution to extend our technological leadership within the 5G assurance space, releasing our innovative Artificial Intelligence capabilities while also integrating with hyperscalers such as Amazon and Microsoft so operators can roll out 5G services rapidly on the public cloud while ensuring service quality.

"The 5G market continues to ramp up. With increased investment across the market and more operators transitioning to 5G, we see more interest in our next-generation assurance solution, which is reflected in the double-digit growth in our sales pipeline since the beginning of 2021, with several opportunities evolving to an advanced stage of the sales cycle. We believe that the market momentum will drive additional demand for our solutions, increase our business and lead to further growth in the future. With our solid pipeline, innovative cloud technology, and market opportunity, we believe all the foundations are in place for a strong, growth year in 2022. Based on our current visibility, we are providing full-year 2022 revenue guidance of $42-$45 million."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for the fourth quarter were $11.2 million , compared to $10.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter was $1.4 million , or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $0.5 million , or $0.03 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020

Non-GAAP net loss for the period was $0.2 million , or a loss of $ 0.02 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $ 0.1 million or an income of $ 0.01 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020

As of December 31, 2021 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $ 70.6 million, and no debt, ending the year with its highest cash levels of the last three years.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for the full year were $40.3 million , compared to $37.6 million for the full year of 2020

GAAP net loss for the full year increased to $5.3 million , or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $4 million , or $0.29 per diluted share for the full year of 2020. GAAP net loss includes a negative impact from the strengthening of the New Israeli Shekel during 2021 and an increase in share-based compensation expenses in 2021 compared to 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss for the full year amounted to $1.9 million , or $0.13 per diluted share, with no significant change from a non-GAAP net loss of $1.8 million , or a loss of $0.13 per diluted share for the full year of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss includes a negative impact from the strengthening of the New Israeli Shekel during 2021.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting and cutting edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "may," "might," " potential," "anticipate," "plan," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its sales opportunities, its positive outlook for 2022 and ability to deliver another growth year in 2022 and thereafter, the Company's technological leadership position and the potential of its AI capabilities, increased demand, and expected growth in the 5G market, and expectations regarding demand for its solutions and its growth opportunities, sales cycles, and pipeline and its revenue guidance, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.



RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Revenues $ 11,158

$ 10,246

$ 40,282

$ 37,562















Cost of revenues 3,435

3,116

11,423

10,758 Gross profit 7,723

7,130

28,859

26,804















Research and development, gross 5,226

4,815

20,347

19,199 Less - royalty-bearing

participation 194

308

537

1,358 Research and development, net 5,032

4,507

19,810

17,841















Sales and marketing 2,726

2,501

10,358

9,709















General and administrative 1,237

899

4,184

3,836 Total operating expenses 8,995

7,907

34,352

31,386















Operating loss (1,272)

(777)

(5,493)

(4,582)















Financial income (expenses), net (40)

370

354

810















Loss before taxes on income (1,312)

(407)

(5,139)

(3,772)















Taxes on income (39)

(54)

(124)

(220)















Net loss $ (1,351)

$ (461)

$ (5,263)

$ (3,992)















Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share $ (0.10)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.37)

$ (0.29)















Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in computing

basic and diluted net loss per

ordinary share 14,158,074

13,957,085

14,124,404

13,927,788

RADCOM LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP gross profit $7,723

$7,130

$28,859

$26,804 Stock-based compensation 83

34

207

106 Non-GAAP gross profit $7,806

$7,164

$29,066

$26,910















GAAP research and development, net $5,032

$4,507

$19,810

$17,841 Stock-based compensation 478

177

1,368

879 Non-GAAP research and development, net $4,554

$4,330

$18,442

$16,962















GAAP sales and marketing $2,726

$2,501

$10,358

$9,709 Stock-based compensation 153

184

865

536 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $2,573

$2,317

$9,493

$9,173















GAAP general and administrative $1,237

$899

$4,184

$3,836 Stock-based compensation 400

151

919

648 Non-GAAP general and administrative $837

$748

$3,265

$3,188















GAAP total operating expenses $8,995

$7,907

$34,352

$31,386 Stock-based compensation 1,031

512

3,152

2,063 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $7,964

$7,395

$31,200

$29,323















GAAP operating loss $(1,272)

$(777)

$(5,493)

$(4,582) Stock-based compensation 1,114

546

3,359

2,169 Non-GAAP operating loss $(158)

$(231)

$(2,134)

$(2,413)















GAAP loss before taxes on income $(1,312)

$(407)

$(5,139)

$(3,772) Stock-based compensation 1,114

546

3,359

2,169 Non-GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income $(198)

$139

$(1,780)

$(1,603)















GAAP net loss $(1,351)

$(461)

$(5,263)

$(3,992) Stock-based compensation 1,114

546

3,359

2,169 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $(237)

$85

$(1,904)

$(1,823)















GAAP net loss per diluted share $(0.10)

$(0.03)

$(0.37)

$(0.29) Stock-based compensation 0.08

0.04

0.24

0.16 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $(0.02)

$0.01

$(0.13)

$(0.13)































Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net loss per share 14,158,074

14,302,719

14,124,404

13,927,788

RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (thousands of U.S. dollars)



As of

As of

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(unaudited)

(audited) Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,948

$ 13,548 Short-term bank deposits 58,621

55,413 Trade receivables, net 10,031

12,446 Inventories 931

540 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,964

1,437







Total Current Assets 83,495

83,384







Non-Current Assets





Severance pay fund 3,840

3,814 Other long-term receivables 1,258

2,185 Property and equipment, net 1,260

1,311 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,808

2,945







Total Non-Current Assets 8,166

10,255







Total Assets $ 91,661

$ 93,639







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current Liabilities





Trade payables $ 2,651

$ 1,592 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 2,700

3,149 Employee and payroll accruals 4,422

4,414 Operating lease liabilities 1,045

1,028 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 5,428

4,721







Total Current Liabilities 16,246

14,904







Non-Current Liabilities





Accrued severance pay 4,335

4,473 Operating lease liabilities 894

2,008 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 32

235







Total Non-Current Liabilities 5,261

6,716







Total Liabilities $ 21,507

$ 21,620







Shareholders' Equity





Share capital $ 669

$ 657 Additional paid-in capital 143,473

140,129 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,620)

(2,662) Accumulated deficit (71,368)

(66,105)







Total Shareholders' Equity 70,154

72,019







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 91,661

$ 93,639

