Sayata Expands Senior Management Team With Two New Hires Fresh off a $52M funding round, The rapidly growing Insurtech announced the hire of two new executives

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayata , the leading marketplace for insurance brokers and carriers to easily scale their business insurance portfolios, announced the addition of two executive team members to help manage their growth. Maayan Sanderovitz Eshed will manage company operations as VP of Operations, working out of the Tel Aviv office and Upasana Unni will oversee carrier relationships as Chief Commercial Officer operating out of Boston.

As VP of Operations, Maayan oversees all company operations including HR, legal, and financial functions. Prior to joining Sayata, Maayan served as the Innovation Team Project Manager at Orbia, a consortium of companies dedicated to sustaining and improving life on Earth. Before that, Maayan was a commercial attorney in one of Israel's leading law firms, EBN & Co, as well as a legal clerk for Israeli Supreme Court justice, the Honorable Professor Meni Mazuz. Concurrently, Maayan serves in an executive capacity of two leadership and development programs for Women, Double You and She-Mentors Program by Tsena.

Upasana manages all carrier relationships for the company. Before coming to Sayata, she spent the last decade with McKinsey & Company as an Associate Partner in the Boston office. She advised marquee insurance clients to develop digital strategies and build modern platforms for digital risk placement. She also authored multiple articles in the McKinsey Quarterly on digital business building. Upasana holds a BS in Social Studies from Harvard College and an MBA from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.

Asaf Lifshitz, CEO at Sayata, commented, "The additions of Maayan and Upasana round out our executive team adding key functions; Maayan's is crucial as our growth now necessitates a deeper operational infrastructure, and Upasana has a wealth experience working with carriers and advancing their digital landscapes, giving us the ability to work and grow with our carrier partners better."



About Sayata

Sayata delivers rapid growth to insurance brokers and carriers that focus on small-to-medium businesses. The Sayata platform streamlines the quote-bind-issue process allowing insurance professionals to seamlessly place more insurance policies in a fraction of the time. Sayata provides an end-to-end technological solution along with educational tools, giving our partners the ability to grow their book quickly and efficiently.

