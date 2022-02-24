SIWA Therapeutics, Inc. Appoints Deborah Wince-Smith to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIWA THERAPEUTICS, INC, which has developed SIWA318H, a proprietary monoclonal antibody that has caused complete remission of pancreatic cancer in vivo in humanized mice, announced today that it has appointed Deborah Wince-Smith to its Board of Directors, effective February 22, 2022.

Ms. Wince-Smith is the President and CEO of the Council on Competitiveness, a coalition of CEOs, university presidents, labor leaders and national laboratory directors, committed to driving U.S. competitiveness. She has more than 20 years of experience as a senior U.S. government official, as the first Senate-confirmed Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy in the U.S. Department of Commerce in the Administration of President George H.W. Bush, and as the Assistant Director for International Affairs in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy in the Reagan Administration. She served as a Senate confirmed member of the Oversight Board of the Internal Revenue Service in the Administrations of President George W. Bush and President Barack H. Obama. She is the President and Founder of the Global Federation of Competitiveness Councils (GFCC), engaging leaders from competitiveness organizations from around the globe. Ms. Wince-Smith previously served on the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation, the Board of Governors of Argonne National Laboratory and as Chairman of the World Economic Forum's Global Agenda Council on Competitiveness.

"We are very honored to have Deborah join SIWA's board," said Lewis Gruber, a founder and CEO/SSO of SIWA. "She has many years of experience as a senior U.S. government official, including as the first senate-confirmed Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy in the U.S. Department of Commerce and Assistant Director for International Affairs in the Reagan White House. We look forward to our joint opportunities to advance SIWA318H as a therapeutic."

About SIWA Therapeutics, Inc. SIWA's proprietary humanized monoclonal antibody, SIWA318H, selectively targets a metabolic biomarker on cells which: promote chronic diseases, inhibit healthy regeneration and exhibit a combination of: (a) an abnormally high level of glycolysis (Warburg effect) and (b) oxidative stress. Cells with the SIWA-identified biomarker include specifically: (1) cancer cells, (2) senescent cells, including senescent cells causing aging-related muscle wasting (reversed in vivo by removal of the senescent cells in old mice with injection of the SIWA mAb), (3) other dysfunctional oxidatively damaged cells (e.g., Chronic Kidney Disease); and (4) microbially-infected cells (viruses, bacteria and at least some parasites). SIWA318H was shown to bind all of these oxidatively-stressed, highly glycolytic cells, including cells infected by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Influenza A.

As aggressive cancers are strongly glycolytic and thus, particularly targetable by SIWA318H, SIWA has focused on life-threatening aggressive cancers and related diseases with an unmet medical need (i.e., eligible for US FDA Fast-tracking). The initial target for SIWA318H is pancreatic cancer. At the AACR Virtual Conference Pancreatic Cancer (September 29-30, 2021), SIWA and the Translational Genomics Research Institute, which did sponsored research for SIWA, presented "SIWA318H, an advanced glycation end product (AGE) targeting antibody, is efficacious in a humanized mouse xenograft model for pancreatic cancer." The presented results included complete remission of the cancer as well as increased survival in the humanized mouse xenograft model for pancreatic cancer.

Because SIWA318H can uniquely reduce cancer cells as well as SCs surrounding the cancer cells in the tumor micro-environment that stimulate, feed, and protect them, we believe SIWA318H could become a comprehensive immunotherapy for cancer by stopping both cancer progression, and metastasis. We are seeking licensees/partners to expedite development of 318H as a therapy in areas outside of our focus.

Our three principals, Lewis Gruber (CEO/CSO), Gaby Rossi, Ph.D. (CRO), and Misty Gruber (CAO) have over 75 years of experience in biotechnology/biopharmaceuticals.

