Sun Life U.S. launches Benefits Explorer, a digital benefits counselor experience designed with consumers in mind

WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has launched Benefits Explorer to help educate and prepare employees for benefits enrollment. With access to live benefits counselors and direct links to their employer's online enrollment, the digitally powered platform offers employees a guided path to learn about their benefits throughout the year so they can choose the best benefits package for their specific needs.

Sun Life Benefits Explorer (PRNewswire)

"Benefits enrollment decisions can be challenging, especially when priorities shift due to life events or the impact of the COVID pandemic," said David Healy, senior vice president, Group Benefits, Sun Life U.S. "A better understanding of benefits will enable employees to make the best decisions for themselves and their families, and have the support of those important coverages when they need them most."

Sun Life has been providing plan member benefits communications and expertise for more than ten years, with a focus on improving the client experience and helping people achieve better health and financial security. Benefits Explorer joins a growing industry landscape of benefits education and enrollment solutions, offering key differentiators:

- Designed specifically with the employee experience in mind.

- Customized to the employer's full benefits portfolio.

- Employee ability to tag or "favorite" plans and email a personal benefits plan to themselves or a loved one.

- Access to live benefits counselors via chat, phone, or video.

- Extensive educational content, including videos, benefit highlighters, comparison tables, illustrative examples, helpful hints and FAQs.

In a Sun Life 2020 survey, 85 percent of employers said they would welcome ongoing benefits education for employees throughout the year, while 77 percent also said they would welcome more education prior to enrollment season. In a comparable survey of employees, 86 percent said they found educational microsites helpful in making benefits decisions and expressed enthusiasm for online enrollment capabilities, citing reasons such as a faster experience, instant results, and more helpful tools.

Benefits Explorer is the latest tool in Sun Life's Virtual Meeting-in-a-Box, the virtual enrollment package launched in early 2020 to enable employees to sign up for benefits without on-site meetings that typically occur during enrollment season. For more information about Sun Life's Benefits Explorer and other digital enrollment solutions, visit www.sunlife.com/benefitsexplorer.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.44 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us .

Media contact:

Devon Fernald

Sun Life U.S.

781-800-3609

Devon.Portney.Fernald@sunlife.com

Connect with Sun Life U.S.

https://www.facebook.com/SLFUnitedStates

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sun-life-financial

https://twitter.com/SunLifeUS

Sun Life Financial Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sun Life Financial) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.