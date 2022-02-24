W. P. Carey Inc. Roundtable Discussion at the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease real estate investment trust, announced today that Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion at the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference.

The event will take place on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 1:15 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time and will be available via live audio webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.wpcarey.com, where an audio replay will also be made available.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $22 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,304 net lease properties covering approximately 156 million square feet as of December 31, 2021. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

Institutional Investors:

Peter Sands

1 (212) 492-1110

institutionalir@wpcarey.com

Individual Investors:

W. P. Carey Inc.

1 (212) 492-8920

ir@wpcarey.com

Press Contact:

Anna McGrath

1 (212) 492-1166

amcgrath@wpcarey.com

