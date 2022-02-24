ZACH LAVINE RETURNS HOME FROM NBA ALL-STAR 2022 WITH EXCLUSIVE MTN DEW ZONE GREEN BASKETBALLS TO THANK HIS FANS Enter the #DEWZoneSweepstakes on Twitter for a chance to win 1 of 100 DEW ZONE basketballs

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine is returning home from NBA All-Star 2022, and he's teamed with MTN DEW® to celebrate his most dedicated fans as they gear up for the second half of the season. Fresh off a third consecutive MTN DEW 3-Point Contest appearance, LaVine and DEW are bringing 100 exclusive, green DEW ZONE basketballs back home to give away to DEW Nation.

Enter the #DEWZoneSweepstakes on Twitter for a chance to win 1 of 100 DEW ZONE basketballs (PRNewswire)

Through March 5, fans can enter for the chance to win via Twitter by telling LaVine and MTN DEW why they love basketball, tagging @MountainDew in their post with the hashtag #DEWZoneSweepstakes. One hundred fans will randomly be selected to win a DEW ZONE basketball, including eight even luckier fans who will win an exclusive ball signed by number 8 himself.

"The DEW ZONE ball has become a really cool part of NBA culture, so this year I'm teaming up with MTN DEW to give 100 of them away," says LaVine. "DEW understands that the fans are the most important part of any game, and I'm excited to partner with them to show fans how much their support through the whole season means to me."

"DEW ZONE basketballs have become iconic in their own right, as sinking 3-point shots from the MTN DEW ZONE is one of the most exciting parts of the NBA All-Star events for viewers," says Jill Abbott, CMO, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Central Division. "We're thrilled that we can help LaVine show gratitude for his fans after his success at NBA All-Star and the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest by bringing a piece of the events home with him."

Entry to the #DEWZoneSweekstakes is open to U.S. residents 18 years of age and older. Full rules and regulations can be found here. At the conclusion of the entry period, MTN DEW will share a link via Direct Message on Twitter asking potential winners to upload their information to confirm their eligibility.

