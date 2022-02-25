Accuray to Participate in the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference Company to Take Part in Fireside Chat Monday, March 7, 2022 at 9:50am PST / 12:50pm EST

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today its participation in the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference taking place March 7-9, 2022. The management team is scheduled to participate in a virtual Fireside Chat on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 9:50am PST / 12:50pm EST.

Accuray Incorporated (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

A live webcast of the Fireside Chat can be accessed on the Accuray website at investors.accuray.com. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide.

Investor Contact

Aman Patel, CFA

Investor Relations, ICR-Westwicke

+1 (443) 450-4191

aman.patel@westwicke.com

Media Contact

Beth Kaplan

Public Relations Director, Accuray

+1 (408) 789-4426

bkaplan@accuray.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated