Clarience Technologies Adds Seasoned Executive to Lead Corporate Development as Electric and Autonomous Technologies Gain Momentum

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarience Technologies, a global leader in advanced transportation technologies, has hired David Jacobs as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, to accelerate the company's global expansion into new and adjacent product categories that complement its current portfolio of companies.

"As our industry continues to witness the ripple effects of electric and autonomous technologies, positioning Clarience Technologies for success in the future of transportation has never been more important," said Brian Kupchella, Chief Executive Officer of Clarience Technologies. "David is the proven leader we need to direct strategic investment activities and grow our family of companies, strengthening our global footprint and allowing us to continue to advance future industry thinking."

Jacobs most recently served as Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) at TopBuild Corp., North America's leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products. Prior to that, David worked in investment banking and private equity in positions at Capstreet, Goldman Sachs, Intervale Capital and UBS, having first started his career in management consulting with Bain & Company. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Managerial Studies from Rice University and a Master of Business Administration from Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Michigan-based Clarience Technologies is the parent company to Truck-Lite, RIGID, Lumitec and LED Autolamps advanced LED lighting, DAVCO filtration systems, ECCO and Code-3 safety systems, and the Road Ready and Fleetilla advanced telematics brands.

Clarience Technologies: Establishing a Powerhouse of Leading Brands

Clarience Technologies was launched in 2020 as a new kind of company designed to thrive in the future of transportation. The company serves to catalyze growth within its family of companies by providing the expertise, resources and scale needed to best address new and emerging industry needs. The company established its new global headquarters in Southfield, Michigan, in late 2020, which has quickly bolstered its advanced technology reputation throughout North America.

Over the past two years Clarience Technologies has acquired several companies to accelerate growth, starting with ECCO Safety Group in December, 2020, whose ECCO and Code 3 brands have strong distribution throughout North America, Europe and Australia. In November, 2021, Clarience Technologies grew its global footprint by acquiring LED Autolamps, an Australian-based provider of commercial vehicle lighting solutions throughout Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Most recently, Clarience Technologies added Fleetilla — a telematics and asset tracking technology company with an offering that complements the Road Ready system—nearly doubling the number of products the Road Ready already offers.

About Clarience Technologies

Clarience Technologies focuses on developing vehicle and fleet management technology innovations for the commercial vehicle, passenger car, recreational off-road machine and pleasure craft markets. Through our data and insights, we improve fleet management, streamline supply chain management and enhance safety on and off the road. Since our Truck-Lite brand introduced the first sealed marker light in 1955, our companies have unveiled a steady stream of innovations that have turned customers into long-term partners. Today, Clarience Technologies is a global company known for its quality and dedication to sustainability – and to providing the technologies that keep our world moving forward. Learn more at www.clariencetechnologies.com.

