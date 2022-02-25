InventHelp Inventor Develops Skin-Enhancing Beauty Scrub Line (IPL-839)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have very sensitive skin and continually experience breakouts regardless of the skin-care product I try," said an inventor from Indianapolis, Indiana. "So, I created this topical treatment made from all-natural ingredients."

She developed samples of YOUTHFUL BEAUTY to contribute to the maintenance of softer, younger-looking skin. The face scrub leaves a fresh, light feeling on the face and neck and may decrease the signs of skin wrinkles. It is also convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced.

