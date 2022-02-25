Jamul Casino® Continues Investment with a Suite of High Limit Rooms

JAMUL, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing luck to its guests with extraordinary Feng Shui design, Jamul Casino has opened its newly renovated High Limit Rooms. The remodel was completed in an unprecedented construction schedule. The re-designed space offers a larger High Limit Slot Room with a dedicated bar, a separate High Limit Asian Games room, and a private High Limit VIP lounge. Players also enjoy additional security and privacy. The new High Limit Rooms will better serve the growing casino and exceed the selective standards of today's High Limit patrons.

Mary Cheeks, President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, states, "Jamul Casino's new High Limit Rooms are completely custom—from the artwork, to the furniture, to the crystal chandeliers. These elegant, airy spaces are a sanctuary of class and sophistication. We're very proud that Jamul Casino's High Limit Rooms rival the best in the world."

Based on the principles of Feng Shui, the High Limit Rooms are designed to bring luck into the spaces. The High Limit Rooms face northwest and feature elements of metal with white, gold, and silver. With beautiful lighting and refined finishes, the High Limit Rooms define understated elegance. Construction was completed by Cell Construction, with custom fabrications by eGads and 3form.

Jamul Casino's new 1,700 square-foot High Limit Slot Room features privacy walls, columns, and light fixtures containing over 26,000 multi-faceted crystals. The space is furnished with a custom-built security podium, Phillip Jeffries wallpaper, and abundant LED televisions with brushed gold frames. The High Limit Slot Room's dedicated bar is backed by a life-size digital image of the beautiful exterior views from the Casino, which subtly changes to reflect the time of day. The bar top is made of a natural stone from Madagascar called Lemurian Blue Extra with Labradorite crystal, which has a peacock-like iridescence and is famed to increase positive energy and mood. Mixed media and resin panels clad the front of the bar, and Gary Platt San Remo Bar chairs offer both comfort and style.

A separate room for Asian table games offers four (4) Baccarat tables and one (1) Face Up Pai Gow Poker table. A focal wall mural featuring Koi fish, measuring 32 feet wide by 18 feet high, has iridescent gold backing to shimmer from different angles. The mural features a lucky eight (8) fish swimming in an auspicious circle. Four (4) wall sconces measuring 3 feet by 18 feet high with brushed gold frames illuminate "Beadazzled" Maya Romanoff gold glass beads wallpaper. A 12-foot, 2-tier polished silver raceway chandelier with down-washed LED-lighted crystals hangs over a custom-built 54.5-inch-wide pit stand by TCMillwork with a 3form backlit "Swept Gold" front panel. The High Limit Asian Games Room's front façade features satin gold metal screens and crystal column wall sconces. The space is furnished with LED televisions with brushed gold frames, Gary Platt Monaco Baccarat chairs, and Phillip Jeffries wallpaper.

A private VIP lounge is available for guests of the High Limit Rooms to relax or make private phone calls. The ceiling is clad with gold mirror panels, and three LED televisions with brushed gold frames embellish the walls. The space features furnishings and decorative pieces by Jonathan Adler, Caracole, and LuxeDecor, as well as a Human Touch Gravis Zero Gravity massage chair.

Linh Ventura, Designer hired for the project, states, "We were faced with challenges due to the supply chain shortages from aluminum to bar equipment. But none of this stopped us. Working with the incredible Jamul team led by Facilities Director Kaui Kalahiki, eGads, 3form, and Cell Construction, we were able to come up with outstanding solutions to keep the renovation moving without compromising quality and overall vision for this project."

Since Jamul Casino opened in October 2016, the Jamul Indian Village has continued to invest in renovating and elevating the facility. In February 2019, Jamul Casino opened its Poker Room and has hosted some of the game's top players. In July 2020, the Casino added The Rooftop, which has become one of East County San Diego's top destinations for weddings and events. In July 2021, the Casino opened its newly renovated food court, Jamul Marketplace, featuring a centerpiece 360-degree cylindrical LED video screen—the only one of its kind in Southern California. Just two months prior, the entire casino was furnished with new carpet.

Erica M. Pinto, Chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village, states, "The renovation of the High Limit Rooms is a reflection of our commitment to ensuring an exciting and memorable experience for our valued guests. I'd like to recognize our casino leadership for their efforts and look forward to many more opportunities that solidify Jamul Casino as the premier gaming destination in San Diego."

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 43 live table games, and a dedicated poker room and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

