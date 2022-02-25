U-Haul at Princeton & Candelaria Closes Retail Space after 11 Years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Princeton & Candelaria permanently closed its doors on Feb. 18 after 11 years of serving the community.

The store at 3103 Princeton Drive NE opened to DIY moving customers in 2011. The retail space encompassed just 700 square feet and was originally part of the Kargo of Albuquerque repair shop, a U-Haul-owned facility.

U-Haul will maintain ownership of the store space, while the repair shop continues to service rental equipment in the region.

Customers of the Princeton Drive location can find a full line of U-Haul products and services less than three miles away at U-Haul of Westside at 2201 6th St. NW. U-Haul of Westside offers truck and trailer sharing, U-Box® portable storage containers, boxes and moving supplies, propane, towing equipment, professional hitch installation and more.

A variety of U-Haul self-storage units with high-tech security features remain available for rent at the Princeton Drive location. Contact U-Haul of Westside at (505) 842-0762 for storage inquiries at either facility.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better meet the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate facilities or cease certain business operations at locations. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant limitations; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to new or existing U-Haul stores or shops.

Four Team Members were let go as a result of the Princeton Drive store closing.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

