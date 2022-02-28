Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, Grant & Eisenhofer, P.A. and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announce a Summary Notice of Class Action In re Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac Senior Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement Class Action Litigations

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

In re Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac Senior Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement

Class Action Litigations

_______________________________

THIS DOCUMENT RELATES TO: ALL CASES Misc. Action No. 13-mc-1288 (RCL)

CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL CURRENT HOLDERS OF JUNIOR PREFERRED STOCK IN FANNIE MAE AS OF DECEMBER 7, 2021, OR THEIR SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST TO THE EXTENT SHARES ARE SOLD AFTER DECEMBER 7, 2021 AND BEFORE ANY FINAL JUDGMENT OR SETTLEMENT (THE "FANNIE PREFERRED CLASS");





ALL CURRENT HOLDERS OF JUNIOR PREFERRED STOCK IN FREDDIE MAC AS OF DECEMBER 7, 2021, OR THEIR SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST TO THE EXTENT SHARES ARE SOLD AFTER DECEMBER 7, 2021 AND BEFORE ANY FINAL JUDGMENT OR SETTLEMENT (THE "FREDDIE PREFERRED CLASS"); AND





ALL CURRENT HOLDERS OF COMMON STOCK IN FREDDIE MAC AS OF DECEMBER 7, 2021, OR THEIR SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST TO THE EXTENT SHARES ARE SOLD AFTER DECEMBER 7, 2021 AND BEFORE ANY FINAL JUDGMENT OR SETTLEMENT (THE "FREDDIE COMMON CLASS").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, that the above-captioned action ("Action") against the Federal Housing Finance Agency ("FHFA"), the Federal National Mortgage Association ("Fannie Mae"), and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac") (collectively, "Defendants") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Classes set forth above, except for certain persons and entities that are excluded from the Classes by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of Class Action ("Notice"). Plaintiffs Joseph Cacciapalle, Michelle M. Miller, Timothy J. Cassell, and Barry P. Borodkin have been appointed by the Court to represent the Classes.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF ONE OR MORE OF THE CLASSES, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS LAWSUIT. The full printed Notice is currently being mailed to known Class Members. If you have not yet received a full printed Notice, you may obtain a copy from the website for the Action, www.fannie-freddieclassaction.com or by contacting the Administrator:

Fannie Mae Freddie Mac Class Action

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173066

Milwaukee, WI 53217

If you did not receive the Notice by mail and you are a member of one or more of the Classes, please send your name and address to the Administrator so that if any future notices are disseminated in connection with the Action, you will receive them.

If you are a member of one or more of the Classes, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Classes. If you choose to remain a member of the Classes, you do not need to do anything at this time other than retain your documentation reflecting your holdings in Fannie Mae junior preferred stock, Freddie Mac junior preferred stock, or Freddie Mac common stock. You will automatically be included in the Classes, and you will be bound by the proceedings in this Action, including all past, present and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable. If you are a Class Member and do not wish to remain a member of the Classes, you must take steps to exclude yourself from the Classes.

If you timely and validly request to be excluded from one or more of the Classes, you will not be bound by any orders or judgments in the Action as to that Class, and you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money which might be recovered in the future for the benefit of the Class(es) which you timely sought exclusion from. To exclude yourself, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than April 23, 2022 in accordance with the instructions set forth in the full printed Notice.

You must maintain ownership in the underlying security through the date of any final judgment or settlement to remain a member of the Classes. If you sell your shares of Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac preferred stock or Freddie Mac common stock before that time, you will no longer be a member of the Classes.

"Final judgment" means the judgment of the Court after (1) any and all appeals to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit (the "Court of Appeals") have been adjudicated, or the time for appeal to the Court of Appeals has expired with no appeal having been taken, (2) any and all petitions for writ of certiorari to the U.S. Supreme Court (the "Supreme Court") have been adjudicated, or the time for filing petitions for writ of certiorari has expired with no petition having been filed, and (3) if any petition for writ of certiorari is granted, any and all appeals to the Supreme Court have been adjudicated.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to any of the below Court-appointed Class Counsel:

Hamish P.M. Hume, Esq.

Samuel C. Kaplan, Esq.

BOIES SCHILLER FLEXNER LLP

1401 New York Ave, NW

Washington, DC 20005

Telephone: (202) 237-2727

Facsimile: (202) 237-6131

www.bsfllp.com

hhume@BSFLLP.com

skaplan@bsfllp.com

Eric L. Zagar, Esq.

Lee D. Rudy, Esq.

KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

Telephone: (610) 667-7706

Facsimile: (610) 667-7056

www.ktmc.com

ezagar@ktmc.com

lrudy@ktmc.com

Michael J. Barry, Esq.

GRANT & EISENHOFER, P.A.

123 Justison Street, 7th Floor

Wilmington, DE 19801

Telephone: (302) 622-7000

Facsimile: (302) 622-7100

www.gelaw.com

mbarry@gelaw.com

Adam Wierzbowski, Esq.

Richard D. Gluck, Esq.

BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER & GROSSMANN LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

Telephone: (212) 554-1400

Facsimile: (212) 554-1444

www.blbglaw.com

adam@blbglaw.com

rich.gluck@blbglaw.com

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Administrator or visiting the website www.fannie-freddieclassaction.com.

DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE COURT'S CLERK, OR THE JUDGE.

THEY ARE NOT PERMITTED TO ADDRESS YOUR INQUIRIES OR QUESTIONS.

DATED: January 24, 2022 BY ORDER OF THE

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

