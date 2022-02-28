Deloitte Consulting Acquires NTC to Transform the Media Supply Chain

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Consulting announced today that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of National TeleConsultants LLC (NTC), a leading technology firm with deep engineering expertise in the domains of media and broadcast. This acquisition underscores Deloitte Consulting's commitment to software engineering with a focus on media and integration and establishes it as a leader in spearheading comprehensive end-to-end digital transformations for the media supply chain.

"The rapid adoption of streaming and direct-to-consumer content experiences has revolutionized the media business, driving unprecedented change among broadcasters, studios and content creators," said Mic Locker, principal and telecommunications, media and entertainment leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "This acquisition bolsters Deloitte Consulting's world-class software engineering capabilities and squarely aligns with the firm's deep domain expertise, growing our media practice to include in-depth engineering for media and broadcast."

Glendale, California-based NTC specializes in the media supply chain — from hardware to infrastructure, and from software engineering to modern delivery. A team of experienced software and product engineers will join Deloitte Consulting to drive a full range of complex, technical transformations, including business strategy, technical design and engineering solutions.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Deloitte Consulting, and we look forward to helping our clients drive business agility through the power of market-leading technology," said current NTC leaders Peter Adamiak and Laurie Morse, who will become managing directors at Deloitte Consulting LLP.

Over the past five years, Deloitte Consulting has made significant acquisitions in the software and product engineering space, including but not limited to the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Dextra Technologies, a product engineering services and embedded software firm and the acquisition of HashedIn Technologies, a cloud native software engineering and product development firm. Deloitte Consulting has also entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of BIAS Corporation, a cloud consulting firm and a leader in the Oracle cloud infrastructure market, which is expected to close in the near term. Deloitte Consulting's demonstrated leadership in software and product innovation will help clients transform for the future.

