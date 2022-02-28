Duas Rodas obtains the Fair For Life Certification for its natural Açaí product

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duas Rodas, the Brazilian leader in the production of flavors and ingredients for the food and beverage industry, announces receiving the Fair for Life certification for its açaí supply chain in Brazil, expanding its portfolio of ingredients with this international recognition. The achievement reinforces the company's commitment to sustainability.

The Fair for Life certification attests that the açaí powder satisfies environmental management goals and fair trade standards. It also ensures total traceability of the certified raw material, from production by the cooperative of farmers in the State of Pará, in the North of Brazil, to sales of the product to customers.

"The Fair for Life certification guarantees that all stages of production safeguard human rights, that workers enjoy good and fair working conditions and that small farmers receive a fair price. Fair trade improves the lives of thousands of small farmers and workers, providing the means to support community social projects and empower people," according to www.fairforlife.org .

"Social and environmental responsibility guides Duas Rodas' relationships with suppliers, customers and communities, reinforced with fair and ethical business practices and the quest for respectful long-term partnerships. With the Fair for Life certification, the company strengthens its mission to contribute to social and environmental progress and improve global food trade to become a system that is beneficial to all involved," says Rosemeri Francener, Director of International Business.

Açaí, a superfruit from Amazônia, is increasingly present in food, beverages and supplements, meeting the growing consumer demand for products that are practical and healthy. Açaí is a great source of energy, as well as having high concentrations of fiber, minerals and vitamin E, which foster the proper functioning of the digestive system, in addition to anthocyanin, a powerful antioxidant. Açaí is used in food supplements, beverages, soft drinks, frozen desserts, cereal bars, chocolate and food coloring.

In 2018, Duas Rodas was also awarded the Fair for Life certification for the supply chain of organic Yerba Mate powder. Founded in Brazil 96 years ago, Duas Rodas has manufacturing units in Latin America and business offices in the United States and China.

