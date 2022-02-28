Equitable Bank Reaches New Milestone with Successful Completion of $500 Million Deposit Notes, Largest Issuance in the Bank's History

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equitable Bank (the "Bank" or "Equitable"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Equitable Group Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) today announced the closing of two deposit notes for a combined total of $500 million, with a $250 million 1.8-year fixed-rate tranche and a $250 million 4-year fixed-rate tranche.

This dual-tranche transaction, the first from the Bank in 2022, is yet another milestone for Equitable's deposit note program, coming in as the largest issuance to date.

The 1.8-year $250 million deposit note was offered at a 2.753% fixed rate and is due December 4, 2023, while the 4-year $250 million deposit note was offered at a 3.362% fixed rate and is due March 2, 2026. The deposit notes, priced respectively at 123 and 162 basis points over the interpolated Government of Canada curve, were buoyed by strong confidence in the Bank's latest results and the recently announced agreement to acquire a majority interest in Concentra Bank. This latest transaction follows the previous largest single transaction for the Bank back in November, when Equitable announced the closing of a $400 million 2.5-year fixed rate deposit note.

Despite market volatility, the offering was broadly supported with the most investors to date in an Equitable deposit note offering and was oversubscribed by 2.4x and 1.9x for the 1.8-year and 4-year notes, respectively. Equitable's program now boasts $1.95 billion of outstanding deposit notes.

"Starting 2022 with another milestone issuance is an incredible launchpad for the year ahead and proof of the strength of the Bank's issuance program," said Chadwick Westlake, Equitable's Chief Financial Officer. "Funding diversification is more important than ever, and we are emboldened by the investor confidence we have seen as our strategy matures. We saw remarkable success in our 2021 program, and I am excited for the year ahead."

The issuance was completed with Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Markets acting as joint leads and bookrunners, supported by RBC Capital Markets, and TD Securities acting as co-managers.

The deposit notes rank equally and rateably with all present and future unsecured and unsubordinated liabilities of the Bank. The deposit notes are not eligible for Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance.

Equitable Group Inc. ("EQB") trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB, EQB.PR.C and EQB.R) and serves more than 325,000 Canadians through its wholly-owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named #1 Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2021 list. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

