Happy Hippo Welcomes Brendan Schaub, Owner of Thiccc Boy Studios

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Hippo Herbals , a rising star Kratom company, recently partnered with podcast host, former professional mixed martial artist, and stand-up comedian Brendan Schaub. People across the world enjoy using Kratom as a natural energy-boosting alternative. Brendan claims he uses Kratom to get him in a focused mindset before every podcast or stand-up show.

Brendan briefly mentioned how excited he is to be working with Happy Hippo in his recent podcast last Saturday .

"It's my 'Limitless' Pill. The secret is out. You're welcome."

- Brendan Schaub

The CEO of Happy Hippo Herbals is honored to welcome Schaub to the team. This is claimed to be one of their biggest and most influential partnerships in the Kratom Industry yet.

"We're excited to have someone as credible and high profile as Brendan supporting Happy Hippo Herbals; There are so many benefits to Kratom and we want to spread the word on why it's one of the fastest-growing natural herbs/botanicals."

- Christopher Deoudes

The excitement is certainly mutual. We also received this quote from Brendan Schaub's team regarding the new partnership:

"The whole Thiccc Boy team, especially Brendan, are very excited about our partnership with Happy Hippo Herbals. In particular, we love Happy Hippo because they utilize the highest quality Kratom powders sourced directly from hand-selected and curated Indonesian farms in all their products, have exceptional customer service, and same-day shipping. Kratom by Happy Hippo is Brendan's go-to product for alertness and focus as he performs in the fast-paced and dynamic world of stand-up comedy and podcasting."

- Lex McMahon

Who are Happy Hippo Herbals?

Happy Hippo Herbals is certified through the American Kratom Association for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), so its manufacturing facility ensures that all Kratom products follow the guidelines to maintain quality standards.

Numerous Kratom companies have online Kratom stores, but according to customer testimonials, none of them can compare to Happy Hippo Herbals. Happy Hippo carries Kratom powder in a variety of sizes, Kratom capsules, bundles, extracts, energy shots, alternative herbs, and more! All it takes is one purchase from Happy Hippo, and you're sure to be a customer for life.

* Disclaimer: Because Kratom remains unregulated by the FDA, the authors of this text would like to note that although this article contains many points regarding the use of Kratom, they should only serve as a piece of information, not medical advice.

Kratom is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition.

Make sure to speak to a physician if you have questions before using Kratom.

