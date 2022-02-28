HD NURSING COLLABORATES WITH AON TO HELP REDUCE FALLS AND RELATED INJURIES FOR U.S. HOSPITAL MARKET <legend role="h2"><span>Collaboration aims to reduce estimated $10 billion in costs linked to fall incidents</span></legend>

BENTON, Ark., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Nursing, LLC announced a new initiative with Aon, PLC, a leading global professional services firm, to reduce falls and injuries in hospitals and health care facilities. The collaboration is designed to drive improved clinical and financial outcomes by introducing HD Nursing's fall prevention programs to hospitals and other health care providers within Aon's health care client portfolio.

It is estimated that approximately 700,000 to 1 million patients fall in U.S. hospitals each year, 30% to 35% of patients sustain an injury because of a fall, and a staggering 11,000 patient falls in hospitals each year are fatal. Total costs to the U.S. hospital system associated with fall incidents are estimated at more than $10 billion annually, and primarily include a combination of non-reimbursable clinical costs, litigation costs, increases in hospital liability insurance rates, and increases in workers' compensation insurance rates resulting from nursing and other hospital staff being injured assisting patients with falls.

"This collaboration will benefit many more hospitals and health care providers by successfully implementing the HD Falls Prevention Program and leveraging our research, data, artificial intelligence, and clinical science," said Dr. Amy Hester, CEO of HD Nursing. "More importantly, hospitalized patients will be safer as a result."

Falls have been identified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), as a preventable event that should never occur, and hospitals will not receive reimbursement for treating injuries that result from falls. Falls are a pervasive and expensive patient safety issue across the continuum of health care settings, with patient falls being the single largest category of reported incidents in hospitals. In addition to reducing patient falls, HD Nursing's solution has proven to reduce injuries arising from falls.

Kent Barkouras, president of HD Nursing, said: "HD Nursing is thrilled to collaborate with Aon, a leading global professional services firm that fully understands the risks and financial impact patient falls and injuries related to patient falls has on its clients and other health care providers. We are looking forward to working together to address these risks."

Aon's national health care practice leader Martha Jacobs added: "The collaboration with HD Nursing is another great example of the work Aon's global risk consulting team does every day to ensure clients are better informed, better advised and able to make better decisions. It exemplifies our continued focus on bringing solutions to help our health care clients reduce risk and protect their patients and their people. Introducing our health care clients to HD Nursing's high-quality solutions that improve the quality of patient care, reduce workplace injury, and mitigate liability and litigation costs helps achieve this goal."

The relationship further enhances Aon's ability to provide its health care clients with a comprehensive and tailored solution using HD Nursing's leading clinical science in falls management and injury prevention to mitigate patient fall risk. Aon's global risk consulting team (AGRC) comprises nearly 1,800 professionals in 50 countries worldwide, who have the knowledge and experience to recognize and address the unique challenges and opportunities that face their clients.

The HD Falls Program utilizes the Hester-Davis Scale© (HDS©), a highly effective, validated assessment tool designed to accurately identify patients most likely to fall and document their specific modifiable fall risk factors. The HDS© risk factors are mapped and linked to specific interventions in HD Nursing's population specific care plans that clinical evidence indicates are best suited to mitigate those risk factors. The HD tools are integrated into the hospital's EHR system to drive improved outcomes by individualizing patient care. HD Nursing's sustainability team and services drive effective implementation and sustainability of the program year over year.

About HD Nursing

HD Nursing is an innovator of patient safety solutions that combines predictive analytics with individualized patient care. Offering the only validated, comprehensive, evidence-based approach to reducing patient falls and injuries, the HD Nursing falls solution is employed by leading health systems and Academic Medical Centers across the U.S. Leveraging EHR functionality and communication technologies, new HD Programs in Early Mobility, Safe Patient Handling, and Pressure Injury Prevention showcase HD's dedication to improving patient safety across the continuum of care. Since the company's inception in 2012, HD has been fully committed to the promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion and is focused on the constant pursuit of excellence as a leader in patient safety solutions.

