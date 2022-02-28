Lodging Dynamics Expands its Florida Presence

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics), a leading hotel management company, has been appointed to manage the AC Hotel by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Beach (AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach). This hotel is the third Florida hotel Lodging Dynamics has added to its portfolio, following two Clearwater Beach hotels in late December 2021.

AC Hotel by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Beach (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to manage the beautiful AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach as we expand our footprint in Florida," commented Jamie Caraher, Lodging Dynamics president, and CEO. In 2021, Lodging Dynamics added seven world-class, premium-brand hotel properties to its management portfolio. "We are grateful to have added some spectacular new hotels to our portfolio in 2021. We could not be more thrilled to begin 2022 with the addition of this stunning, new, waterfront hotel. It is a tribute to the incredible talent and experience of our exceptional team," concluded Jamie.

The newly constructed, ten-story hotel has 171 rooms, a cocktail lounge, European-inspired breakfast service, and 1,000 square feet of meeting space. Ideally located across the street from the beach, the hotel features world-class views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway. Within minutes of Fort Lauderdale Beach, guests have access to the area's watersports, eclectic shops, celebrated restaurants, and renowned entertainment.

The newly constructed hotel opened this month. For information or to make reservations, go to https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/fllaw-ac-hotel-fort-lauderdale-beach.

About Lodging Dynamics



Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics) is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the Western United States and Hawaii. The Company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (PRNewsfoto/Lodging Dynamics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group