Medical Guardian Releases MGMove Smartwatch

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Guardian, a leading provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), today announced the release of its new medical alert smartwatch — the MGMove. The stylish and simple-to-use device comes with the life-saving monitoring and functionality award-winning customer service Medical Guardian is known for, and is equipped with features that promote the whole health of active adults, including their social, cognitive, and physical wellbeing.

"Saving lives has always been at the heart of what we do at Medical Guardian, and with a community of over 300,000 seniors nationwide, we are grateful to have the privilege of providing life safety protection to those who need it most," said Geoff Gross, founder and CEO, Medical Guardian. "As we continue to see the convergence of Age Tech and Healthcare, we've felt there was a special opportunity for us to do more. Our team designed all of the software and user experience design for the MGMove, ensuring our customers can easily navigate the growing barriers in their life such as loneliness, memory loss, and declining mobility."

According to an AARP study, 90 percent of people age 65 and over would prefer to stay in their own homes as they get older vs. going to a nursing home or assisted living facility. Designed with simplicity in mind — complete with easy-to-use features and a simplified interface — the MGMove smartwatch has several features that allow users to live independently while remaining safe, active, and connected.

Key features include:

Medical Alert Features: Two ways to access help; a discreet red button on the side or a swipe-to-alert feature within the watch's LED display.

Activity Tracking: Users can set daily activity goals, along with their weekly progress, and calorie count based on steps and weight.

Social Circle Apps: Equipped with speech-to-text technology, the apps give users the ability to easily communicate with their loved ones by speaking directly into their watch.

Location Services: Using the powerful 4G LTE network, pre-loaded apps track the location of users with pinpoint accuracy.

Reminder Alerts: Calendar notifications and medication reminders gently notify the wearer when it's time to go to a doctor appointment or take their pills.

Charging Cradle: Comes with an easy-to-use charging cradle with voice assist feature that allows users with poor eyesight to hear when the device is charging properly.

"The features of the MGMove are extremely intentional, each designed to promote greater wellbeing for our customers," said Gross. "The watch itself and its safety alert capabilities are meant to give users more confidence in their safety when going out; the two-way talk feature helps reduce social isolation by connecting users with loved ones; and the reminder system is built in to ward off cognitive decline."

A safety net for older adults, the MGMove smartwatch can also share Care Circle information with caretakers and loved ones, which includes location, activity or inactivity levels, battery life of the device, and more.

The MGMove is available now for $199 with two monthly plans ($39.95/month and $44.95/month). More details can be found at medicalguardian.com or by calling 1 (800) 668-9200.

ABOUT MEDICAL GUARDIAN

Founded in 2005, Medical Guardian is a leading provider of innovative senior health solutions. The company offers a full suite of connected-care medical alert systems that empower older adults to live a life without limits. A member of the National Aging in Place Council, Medical Guardian is headquartered in Philadelphia and provides nationwide support to hundreds of thousands of aging Americans who are ready to take on the next chapter of life while remaining safe in their own home. Whether it's an in-home system, mobile device with GPS/Wi-Fi capabilities, or an all-in-one wearable medical alert smartwatch, Medical Guardian has the personal medical alert device to meet an array of needs and lifestyles. For more information about Medical Guardian, visit medicalguardian.com.

