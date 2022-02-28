OneTrust Named a Leader in Inaugural Sustainability Management Software Report

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust, today announced it has been named a leader in The Forrester New WaveTM: Sustainability Management Software, Q1 2022. The report is based on a 10-criterion evaluation and analyzed 14 of most significant vendors in the market.

According to the report, OneTrust "Offers strong sustainability materiality assessment and data management systems," and "The interconnectedness of the platforms that OneTrust offers allows enterprises to holistically consider sustainability risk impacts across the business."

The growing call for organizations around the world to lead the way in supporting pressing social, environmental and governance issues has highlighted the need for consistent and regulated tracking and reporting as a means of demonstrating the effectiveness of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies on delivering progressive change.

OneTrust's ESG solution provides organizations with environmental, social, and governance technology built in to the OneTrust platform, to support efforts in corporate social responsibility and sustainability, and give consumers confidence in their trust. With OneTrust ESG, companies can power their ESG programs to identify internal and supplier risk, understand compliance gaps, set goals, leverage ESG frameworks, and build and export reports.

"Delivering on corporate social responsibility and sustainability commitments is foundational to building and maintaining trust," said Blake Brannon, OneTrust Chief Strategy Officer. "By integrating ESG into the OneTrust privacy, security, and data governance platform, our customers can deliver on net-zero commitments with transparent, audit-ready sustainability metrics. We are honored to have been recognized by Forrester for our ESG software and will continue to innovate on this technology to help turn climate commitments into climate impact."

OneTrust is the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 12,000 customers, including half of the Fortune Global 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across Privacy and Data Governance, GRC and Security Assurance, Ethics and Compliance, and ESG and Sustainability. The OneTrust platform is backed by 200 patents and powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine.

According to the IDC Worldwide Data Privacy Management Software Market Shares Report, 2020, "OneTrust is leading the market outright and showing no signs of slowing down or stopping."

In 2020, OneTrust was named the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 500 with a 48,000% three-year growth rate.

OneTrust has raised a total of $920 million in funding at a $5.3 billion valuation from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton. OneTrust's fast-growing team of 3,000 employees is co-headquartered in Atlanta and London with offices hubs across Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, United Kingdom, and the United States.

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

