Selux Diagnostics Announces Additional $50 Million in Series C Funding

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Selux Diagnostics, Inc., which is leading a new era in personalized diagnostics to combat superbug infections and fight antibiotic resistance, today announced it has raised $50 million in Series C financing to support the U.S. commercial launch of its Next-Generation Phenotyping (NGP) rapid Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) platform.

"This Series C funding allows us to build out our commercial team and positions Selux to transform infectious diseases patient care by establishing NGP as the new standard," said Steve Lufkin, CEO of Selux Diagnostics. "Selux's combination of unparalleled time to results and antibiotic test menu, together with its high throughput, will impact patient care and preserve the efficacy of critical antibiotics. The Selux platform will become the system of choice for healthcare providers dedicated to providing best-in-class septic and other infectious diseases patient care."

The Series C round was led by RA Capital Management, with participation from Sands Capital, Schooner Capital and Northpond Ventures.

"We believe the Selux NGP may uniquely solve the speed issue plaguing legacy systems," said Peter Kolchinsky, Managing Partner at RA Capital Management. "This advancement offers the promise of getting more efficacy from our available antibiotic armamentarium, improving patient care, and simultaneously limiting the overreliance on broad-spectrum antibiotics that has fueled the evolution of superbugs and perpetuates the global antibiotic resistance crisis."

Selux continues its strong momentum. In September 2021, the company received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA for positive blood culture and sterile body fluid sample indications for NGP. In October 2021, the company received a $2.8 million award from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) to help commercialization efforts.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has cited bacterial resistance to antibiotics among the world's deadliest and costliest health threats. Using current technologies, doctors must overprescribe powerful, broad-spectrum antibiotics for days while waiting for key diagnostic results to direct personalized therapy. Selux's NGP system provides same-shift AST results. Consequently, physicians can prescribe optimal treatment 3-5 days sooner, reducing hospital stays and halting the cycle of antibiotic overuse and the ongoing rise of super bugs.

Selux's Next-Generation Phenotyping (NGP) platform provides rapid, high-throughput, fully automated AST results, enabling same-shift susceptibility testing of up to 50 antibiotics in parallel. The platform is driven by Selux's proprietary technologies, which differentiate antibiotic-induced bacterial growth modes through the interplay of novel biochemical assays and cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Selux NGP provides virtually instantaneous AST results, fast-tracking targeted patient therapies so patients can receive the treatments they need on day one.

