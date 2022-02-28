Senske Services Partners with Rentokil

KENNEWICK, Wash., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services is proud to partner with Rentokil, as it divests itself of select lawn care operations. Senske is a family-owned provider of premier lawn, tree, and pest control services throughout the Western United States. Rentokil is the global leader in pest control.

After deciding to sell some of their lawn care businesses in Washington and Utah, Rentokil's first call was Senske. "We've worked with Senske for many years, and it was an easy decision to align part of our lawn care operations with their team," said John Myers, President and CEO of Rentokil North America. "The Senske name is well-known for their lawn care services and expertise in the field, which was a great fit for our business."

According to Senske's Chief Operating Officer, Tim Ehrhart, partnering with Rentokil made perfect strategic sense. "Our expansion and growth strategy focuses on acquiring companies with similar service lines and quality employees that can join our team. We look forward to providing fantastic service to our new customers."

Senske Services is a market-leading, multi-state home services company focused on growing organically and through mergers and acquisitions in the Western United States. Senske is a family-owned business, operating since 1947 with a strong legacy and heritage tied to its core values of integrity, community, and loyalty. The Senske family of brands includes Senske Pest Control, Senske Lawn and Tree Care, Senske Grounds Maintenance, Fit Turf, and Christmas Décor by Senske. Senske is actively exploring expansion opportunities; for companies interested in selling their lawn care or pest control business, contact Bjorn Gjerde at 509.374.5007 or visit www.senske.com.

