Top White Collar Litigator Ben O'Neil Brings International Experience to McGuireWoods in D.C.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McGuireWoods continues the expansion of its nationally recognized Government Investigations & White Collar Litigation Department with the arrival of Washington, D.C., partner Ben O'Neil, an accomplished trial lawyer and former federal prosecutor with significant experience in international anti-corruption matters.

O'Neil defends corporations and individuals in civil and criminal fraud matters and anti-bribery, anti-corruption and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) litigation. His work involves multijurisdictional issues throughout Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America. He has been at the forefront of groundbreaking, global resolutions for non-U.S. clients facing criminal and civil exposure arising from the same conduct in multiple jurisdictions.

O'Neil also advises clients in politically sensitive investigations by congressional committees and the U.S. Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Election Commission and other federal agencies.

O'Neil served as a trial attorney in the Justice Department's criminal division fraud section from 2010 to 2013, managing investigations and prosecutions of healthcare and securities fraud, as well as FCPA violations. He comes to McGuireWoods from Quinn Emanuel.

"Ben has been involved in some of the most sensitive and high-profile cross-border enforcement matters of the past five years.," said Todd Steggerda, chair of the firm's Government Investigations & White Collar Litigation Department. "He also brings a wealth of experience with the FCPA from his time as a prosecutor with the fraud section. His arrival adds an important dimension to our practice and will greatly enhance our global capabilities."

O'Neil's arrival follows the recent partner additions of Laura Colombell Marshall, a former federal prosecutor who joined the white collar practice in Richmond and D.C.; Brian Baltz, a former SEC attorney who joined the securities litigation and enforcement team in D.C.; and Jonathan Ellis, a former assistant to the U.S. solicitor general who co-leads McGuireWoods' appeals and issues team. Kevin Frankel, former assistant attorney general for the state of New York, also joined the firm's financial services litigation practice in San Francisco.

"Ben is an outstanding addition to our deep white collar and investigations team, which includes a top-notch roster of attorneys who have excelled in public service and private practice," said Dion Hayes, McGuireWoods' deputy managing partner for litigation. "Our clients will benefit immensely from the unique insight Ben has gained as a federal prosecutor and sought-after defense lawyer with substantial international experience."

D.C. office managing partner Todd Mullins added: "Ben is one of Washington's most respected white collar litigators and his practice complements our strengths."

With more than 75 attorneys — including former U.S. attorneys and other federal prosecutors, enforcement officials and a U.S. deputy attorney general — McGuireWoods' Government Investigations & White Collar Litigation Department has represented Fortune 100 companies and individuals in some of the most prominent and complicated criminal, regulatory and investigative matters of the past decade.

"I have watched over the past several years as McGuireWoods has become a go-to firm for the most difficult and high-profile enforcement matters throughout the United States and beyond," O'Neil said. "The buzz around the firm and its white collar practice is palpable, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to put my experience to work as part of this group."

"We have only respect and deep gratitude for Ben and wish him continued success," said Bill Burck, head of Quinn Emanuel's white collar practice. "Ben has been a standout star at our firm and will thrive at his new firm. McGuireWoods' leadership has always been a good friend of mine and our firm. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Ben as he forges a new path."

McGuireWoods ranks among the world's leading investigations firms in the GIR 100, a guide to top cross-border investigations practices based on independent research by Global Investigations Review. In addition, Law360 has twice named McGuireWoods a White Collar Practice Group of the Year.

McGuireWoods LLP is a leading international law firm with 1,100 lawyers in 21 offices worldwide. It continuously ranks among the top firms in Financial Times' prestigious North America Innovative Lawyers report. The firm has been recognized 15 times on BTI Consulting's Client Service A-Team — elite firms singled out for client service excellence based on unprompted feedback from clients in major companies. Its full-service public affairs arm, McGuireWoods Consulting LLC, offers infrastructure and economic development, strategic communications and grassroots advocacy, and government relations solutions. For more information, visit www.mcguirewoods.com.

