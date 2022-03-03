STOLI® GROUP ANNOUNCES SUPPORT OF WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoli® Group today announced an immediate financial commitment to World Central Kitchen (WCK), a non-profit organization that is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to climate, humanitarian, and community crises. The support will go directly to relief in Ukraine.

WCK, and Chef José Andrés, have repeatedly demonstrated that they are fast and efficient at providing extraordinary care

"The reality and uncertainty of this war is immense and we are identifying immediate ways we can support Ukrainians," commented Damian McKinney, Global CEO, Stoli Group. "WCK, and Chef José Andrés, have repeatedly demonstrated that they are fast and efficient at providing extraordinary care and relief during disaster situations. We are pleased to provide financial support to be used for their efforts in Ukraine and will be announcing long term financial support as Ukrainians grapple with this atrocity."

Within hours of the invasion, World Central Kitchen began serving hot, nourishing meals at a 24-hour pedestrian border crossing in southern Poland. They quickly expanded their efforts to provide meals to Ukrainians in need who are staying in their cities as well as refugees fleeing to the neighboring countries of Poland, Romania, Hungary, Moldova, and soon Slovakia. WCK is working with local restaurants, caterers, and food trucks in the region to provide nourishing meals at border crossings, shelters, and other refugee communities. Good food provides not only nourishment, but also comfort and hope, especially in times of crisis.

In addition to WCK, Stoli is providing support to Ukrainian employees, partners and distributors as they face extraordinary difficulties. While some are choosing to relocate, others have decided to stay and are in need of financial, emotional and tactical support.

"This is very personal to us," continued McKinney. "As a former Royal Marine Commando, I know all too well, the desire to take action. We have the resources and ability to sponsor in the near term, and are establishing plans for the long haul to continue help the region that has been so good to Stoli for many years."

