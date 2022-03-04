Altoida Selected as a Featured Innovator at LSI 2022 Medtech Investor Summit Altoida, an artificial intelligence (AI) company creating a new gold standard in brain health with Precision Neurology, returns to the medtech industry's top investor summit.

DANA POINT, Calif., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altoida, Inc . an artificial intelligence (AI) company pioneering next-generation neurological disease diagnostics and brain health solutions, will be presenting at the third annual Life Science Intelligence (LSI) USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit on March 15-18 at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, CA.

The event has become an annual showcase for the future of life science technologies as well as the latest in market intelligence. Over 150 presenting medtech startup companies and over 100 investors will convene at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, CA. Having reached capacity the event is extending virtual badges for attendance.

Altoida's validated AI-driven platform accelerates and improves drug development, research, and care for neurological diseases and brain health using multi-modal data captured with a standard smartphone or tablet.

By completing a 10-minute series of augmented reality (AR) and digital motor activities that simulate complex activities of daily living, Altoida's platform develops sensitive digital biomarkers to measure neurocognitive function and aid in the early and accurate diagnosis of neurological diseases, like Alzheimer's. The company received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in July 2021.

"The mission of our summit is to connect the hottest innovators with funding sources and strategic partners, so we can get life-changing technologies to market faster" shared Scott Pantel, CEO and Founder of LSI. " Allowing clinicians to predict neurodegenerative disorders before onset through precision neurology is what makes Altoida a category leader. This is one of the few companies that can bring predictive health through artificial intelligence to the bedside, something that investors and strategics have become more interested in."

In February 2022, Altoida announced a multi-year strategic partnership with GN Group, a global leader in intelligent audio solutions and manufacturer of ReSound hearing aids. Together, Altoida and GN will research and develop new digital biomarkers for identifying Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and for providing timely and accurate health insights to at-risk individuals.

Altoida also announced a partnership with Click Therapeutics, through which Altoida's AI-driven platform and validated digital biomarkers for measuring neurocognitive function will be applied to Click's digital therapeutics research to collect more sensitive measures of cognition and to accelerate insights into patterns of disease.

"As Altoida entered its commercial phase in 2021, the Emerging MedTech Summit was a catalyst to engage with industry-defining startups, investors, and thought leaders," said Travis Bond, CEO of Altoida. "The event is unrivaled in bringing together key stakeholders from every segment in our industry. We are thrilled to be selected as a presenting company and to share our mission, vision, and progress at what has rapidly become one of the most important forums for MedTech innovation globally."

About Altoida, Inc.

Altoida, Inc is creating a new gold standard in brain health with Precision Neurology. Our innovative approach combines novel digital biomarkers (dBM) with immersive augmented reality (AR) and powerful artificial intelligence (AI). The result is our validated device and platform built on more than twenty years of cutting-edge scientific research. Our products are backed by peer-reviewed publications and multinational clinical trials, and are built by our expert team of scientists, clinicians and engineers. Altoida, Inc. is funded by M-Ventures, Eisai Innovation, Hikma Ventures, GreySky Venture Partners, FYRFLY, Alpana Ventures and VI Partners. For more on Altoida, please visit www.altoida.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About LSI USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit

Held annually in Southern California, the Emerging Medtech Summit brings together the industry's most innovative startups, active investors, and strategic buyers so they can connect, collaborate and build the future of healthcare. Learn more at https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/medtech-summit-2022 .

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI)

LSI is a market intelligence & consulting company focused on covering the global medtech and healthtech markets. We help healthcare executives make more informed strategic decisions by better understanding market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and the competitive landscape. https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com

