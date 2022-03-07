Bantam Vape Receives Shipping Exception from USPS

MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantam Vape, LLC, a provider of high-quality, science-based e-liquid products, is pleased to announce that the United States Postal Service has granted an exception to Bantam to ship its e-liquid products to select vape retailers and distributors throughout the United States.

The postal service's decision comes in response to Bantam's application for a business purposes exception to the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking Act (PACT Act), which was amended by Congress on December 27, 2020, prohibiting the shipment of e-cigarettes and vapor products through USPS.

"Bantam's ability to reengage USPS as a shipper of our high-quality, flavor-filled e-liquids allows us to more effectively serve our trusted retail and distribution partners," said Bantam spokesperson Anthony Dillon. "Utilizing USPS as an alternative shipping channel provides our business-to-business customers with increased purchase order flexibility and decreased shipping timelines and costs."

Bantam provided USPS with the necessary documentation to obtain its exception to the PACT Act prohibition against shipment of vapor products through USPS. This included submission of applicable state and federal permits and licenses for both Bantam and its customers named in the application.

"We thank USPS for processing our application in a timely manner and in helping us deliver alternatives to combustible cigarettes to our customers across the U.S.," said Dillon. "As we continue to grow our brand's customer base, Bantam is committed to adding retailers and distributors to the list of those we can ship to using USPS."

Bantam is a North Carolina-based e-liquids brand founded by vapers for vapers. Bantam operates to market the best possible flavors backed by science. Recognized by Vaping360 as one of the best nicotine salts on the market, Bantam attributes its success to its authentic and artisanal flavors developed by flavorists and chemists with decades of combined experience. For more information, visit www.bantamvape.com.

