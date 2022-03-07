InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Retractable Tape Measure (OTW-1117)

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to attach a measuring tape to a nail, bolt head or the edge of a steel structure when taking a measurement," said an inventor, from Van Buren, Ark., "so I invented the ELECTROMAGNETIC TAPE MEASURE. My design eliminates the need for someone to assist in holding the hook."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved design for a retractable tape measure. In doing so, it enables the unit to remain attached to ferrous surfaces. As a result, it increases accuracy and efficiency. The invention features a reliable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for construction workers and do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OTW-1117, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp