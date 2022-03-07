PAW.COM PARTICIPATES IN HUMANE SOCIETY'S 32nd ANNUAL VCA WALK FOR THE ANIMALS

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, March 5th, Paw.com participated in the Humane Society of Broward County's 32nd Annual VCA Walk for the Animals. Paw.com, the award-winning designer and manufacturer of innovative, premium quality pet family lifestyle products, was a participating sponsor of the Walk for a third year in a row. This sponsorship is part of Paw.com's ongoing support of a number of animal rescues and shelters through donations and products.

The annual VCA Walk for the Animals raises funds to help the homeless animals in the HSBC's care and support the shelter's programs and services. This year's 1.25 mile walk, which took place at Huizenga Park in Fort Lauderdale, featured lots of PAW-sitive spirit, live entertainment, prizes and several vendor booths, including a Paw.com booth.

"We are so excited that the VCA Walk for the Animals was able to be held in person this year," said Cherie Watcher, Vice President of Marketing for the Humane Society of Broward County. "While last year's virtual event was a successful twist on our long-standing tradition, we were so happy to see our supporters and their pets at Huizenga Park. As the Humane Society of Broward County's largest fundraiser each year, this Walk provides funding for our important programs and services to help the animals we care for."

"We are honored to continue our ongoing partnership with the Humane Society of Broward County," said David Gimes, Founder and CEO of Paw.com. "The work that they do in the community is so important and Paw.com looks forward to supporting them for years to come."

Paw.com is one of the country's fastest growing pet product companies, and in 2020, was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing companies in Florida (#59). In addition to the Humane Society of Broward County, Paw.com is also a supporter of rescues, shelters, and charities including K9s For Warriors .

About Paw.com

Paw.com is the award-winning designer and manufacturer of innovative, premium quality pet family lifestyle products. The company has shipped more than 870,000 products to happy pet parents and their furry families, throughout the U.S. and Canada. Paw.com combines stylish and luxurious design while promoting pets' comfort and longevity. Patent-pending designs include the acclaimed PupRug™, the faux fur orthopedic memory foam pet bed that doubles as an attractive area rug, and the waterproof, scratch proof and machine washable PupProtector™ blankets. The wide range of Paw.com offerings, which are made from human-grade materials, include products to keep pets comfy, in practically every room of the house, as well as outdoor, on-the-go travel, pet odor elimination, and more. Paw.com is passionate about supporting all aspects of the pet family lifestyle so pets and pet parents enjoy a happy and healthy life together. The company's products are currently sold at Paw.com, Amazon.com, Macys.com, Chewy.com, Petco.com, Wayfair, and Walmart.com marketplace, with other online and brick and mortar retailers coming soon. For more information, visit www.paw.com . For updates, follow us on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook . For retail/reseller information visit www.pawbrands.com.

