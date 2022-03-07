TCI Enters into Strategic Alliance with VeCollal(R) and CDMO the World's First, Science-based vegan collagen alternative

TAIPEI, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TCI (8436TT) announced its strategic alliance with VeCollal® , the well-known Belgium based vegan collagen alternative company which has joined hands with TCI. The VeCollal® vegan collagen alternative has been designed to have the identical amino acid profile as Type I human collagen and through an in-vitro experiment, doubled the collagen secretion.

VeCollal® believes that TCI, as the leader in the global collagen & supplement CDMO sector, will bring strong nutraceutical products to meet the current rising demand for vegan health and wellness products.

TCI as the strategic partner of VeCollal®, has also developed various health supplement products that are animal-free, with low carbon emissions and sustainable, for its customers across 62 countries. Vegan collagen technology is also highly valued in the world, now more than ever before, hence this vegan collagen alternative innovation will open up new business opportunities in the health and wellbeing supplement sector.

Environmental Breakthrough Leads to the Rise of Vegan Trend

The plant based trend has experienced explosive growth over recent years as consumers begin to adjust their dietary habits and increasingly choose vegan food. The environment, health and ethical reasons for this shift are well understood. For instance, the global Vegan Food market size was valued at (USD) $14.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $31.4 billion by 2026, representing a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2026. Global Vegan Health Food market was estimated to grow from $6.3 billion in 2019 to $16.7 billion in 2028, representing a CAGR of nearly 9%.

Consumer Expectations for Vegan Collagen Technology and R&D Bottlenecks

Manufacturers have made significant investments to develop vegan meat and plant-based products and even beauty products have followed the vegan trend. Recent years have seen an explosion in the range of health and care products that emphasize their suitability for vegan consumers, but until now these consumers have found that collagen-related products, have failed to keep up with this trend. The main reason for this is that collagen exists only in animals and many of the commercially available products that focus on collagen from vegetarian sources are not collagen as defined by the human body, but plant gums or collagen builders that promote the body's own production of collagen. These products are of course less effective than real collagen supplementation.

Recent advances in the field of biotechnology have enabled greater understanding in the production of collagen with the same structure as the human body from vegan source through genetic engineering. However, despite this there are still various difficulties to be solved, including the safety and consumer acceptance and legal restrictions of genetically modified food. Therefore, where GMO is accepted the products developed by this technology can only be used in topical care products and there are strict regulatory restrictions.

The Launch of a Vegan Collagen Alternative that Addresses All Consumer Concerns

In the first quarter of 2022, VeCollal®, the brand of vegan collagen supplement, has successfully collaborated with TCI, the world's No. 1 collagen expert, to develop a vegan collagen supplement with the same amino acid composition as type I human collagen", becoming the industry's first pioneer of vegan collagen alternative supplement.

VeCollal® utilizes its own advantages in synthesis of amino acids and the extensive research and development capabilities of TCI. After major scientific experiments and clinical research, the results reveal that this vegan collagen alternative supplement can be absorbed through the human digestive tract and successfully replenish and promote Type I collagen production in the body to achieve wrinkle reduction, anti-aging and overall wellness.

2nd Webinar with Founder from VeCollal® and Clinical data at the End of April

Vegan collagen supplement VeCollal® is biomimetic of Type I human collagen, hence excellent absorption rate and biocompatibility. Detailed clinical trial reports and results will be released in the 20th April, 2022.This innovative product ensures the vegan products market will lead to a new trend of scientific clean beauty and vegan collagen supplementation, which will successfully impact and significantly improve the lives of consumers worldwide.

2nd Webinar Date :

US Session: 19 April 2022 14:00 MST(GMT-7)

EU Session: 20 April 2022 10:00 CET(GMT+1)

For more information, please refer to this link:

https://www.tci-bio.com/technology/private-label-white-label-collagen-functional-food-oem-odm-2/

